Demo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now available for Switch owners

Nintendo has released a demo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land on the eShop.

Switch owners interested in the title can now give it a try before it releases on March 25 for Switch.

In the 3D platforming adventure, Kirby arrives in an unknown land and discovers that Waddle Dees are being kidnapped by the Beast Pack. To rescue the Waddle Dees, Kirby heads off with Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world.

Kirby has a range of abilities to combat foes and navigate 3D environments. You will face various platforming challenges in a world where nature and a past civilization have fused. When you set out to free the Waddle Dees, you will find them being held captive at a goal point at the end of each stage. You will want to explore every nook and cranny to rescue as many Waddle Dees along the way, too.

There are new additions to his repertoire, and of them is the Drill copy ability where you go into the ground to attack enemies from below. There's also Ranger copy ability which can allow him to attack a faraway enemy.

The game also supports co-op where the second player plays Bandana Waddle Dee who can use a variety of attacks using his spear.

Alongside the demo, a new overview trailer was released, and you can give it a watch above.