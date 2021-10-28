KartRider: Drift – a free-to-play kart racer – lands on PS4 and PS5 in 2022

If you're a big fan of kart racing games like Mario Kart, Crash Team Racing, or the curiously-revisited Chocobo GP (incoming soon), then you're probably going to like the look of KartRider: Drift.

"While keeping nostalgia alive, this new title introduces next-generation graphics using Unreal Engine 4 alongside improved gameplay systems and full cross-play and cross-progression support," says a post over on the PlayStation Blog . https://youtu.be/4Ka1EIOif74

In the closed beta, two game modes will be available to choose from: Item Mode and Speed Mode.

In Item Mode, you can collect items while racing around the track and use the items you collect to your benefit (like your standard kart racer games). In Speed Mode, you will need to have finesse in drifting and using boosts – it's for players who "enjoy fast-paced, competitive racing," apparently.

You'll be able to customise your kart, riders and racing effects, too.

If you like the look of the game, then you'll be practically giddy to learn that the title will have a beta from December 8, which will feature over 30 different tracks available from the very beginning. Nexon is spoiling us, huh?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"In this upcoming closed beta, you will be able to play online on PlayStation 4 to compete with Racers worldwide in real-time," the blog continues. It's not explicitly mentioned in the article, but it stands to reason that you'll be able to play this beta via backwards compatibility on your PS5, too.

"Challenge your friends regardless of what platform they play on and enjoy no barriers with no pay walls or pay-to-win racing elements," a press release asserts.

To sign up for this year's closed beta ahead of the game's launch in 2022, you need to visit the official KartRdier: Drift site.

If you want to learn more about what else was shown off last night, you can check out the King of Fighters 15 open beta announcement, the Death's Door PlayStation reveal, the new Bugsnax update, the leaked November PS Plus lineup or the reveal trailer for Deathverse: Let it Die. We also got a brand new look at the weird and wonderful Little Devil Inside.