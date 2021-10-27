The King of Fighters 15 is getting an open beta test on PlayStation, and it will feature eight playable characters, including newcomer Dolores.

This evening during Sony’s State of Play, the open beta was announced alongside new character Dolores who is part of the 39 playable characters at launch.

Speaking of Dolores, she is a medium who can speak to the earth and control holy soil. She is a bit mysterious and has joined arms with general Heidern and another new character, Isla.

As far as the open beta goes, it will be live on PS4 and PS5 with crossplay between both consoles on November 19 at 7:00pm PST / 3:00am BST (4:00am CET) / 12:00pm JST.

The open beta will end on November 22 at 6:59am PST / 2:59pm BST (3:59pm CET) / 11:59pm JST.

For this test, you will be able to select from eight characters: Dolores, Shun’ei, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Kyo Kusanagi, Iori Yagami, and Chizuru Kagura.

The tester will also feature different fighting modes, with two online and two offline modes. Casual Match and Room Match can be accessed online while Training and Versus are accessible offline. Room Match in particular features KOF 15’s newest feature—Draft Vs.

The King of Fighters 15 releases on February 17 after a series of delays. It will be made available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.