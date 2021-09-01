Like gamescom 2021 that wrapped up earlier this week, Tokyo Game Show 2021 is once again going to be an online event – and the schedule has just been released.

The Japanese industry conference is going to be held digitally between September 30 and October 3, and you can expect some big festivities as this is going to be the 25th anniversary of the show.

As per a full lisitng on the event's official website, we can determine that there's going to be quite a few updates on games we already know are coming to market. After a keynote (assuringly titled 'We'll always have games') a couple of developers and publishers are set to take to the stage.

Chief among those are a King of Fighters 15 special program and an Xbox Tokyo Game Show showcase – where Microsoft promises to show off some "some exclusive news and content". Other livestreams include showings from Square Enix, Capcom and Sega.

There's no news on what Xbox could be bringing to the show, but the company has been bringing a lot of Japanese titles to Xbox Game Pass lately, so we're likley to see more about how the company plans to win over the Japanese market. Xbox is set to host a 50-minute livestream on September 30.

The King of Fighters 15 showcase is likley to expand on some of the information we've seen shared since gamescom 2021, where SNK finally announced that the anticiapted fighting game will launch on February 17, 2022, after a series of delays. The game will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). We're likley to hear more at Tokyo Games Show.

Square Enix will have a presence at the show, too – just don't expect anything from Final Fantasy 16.