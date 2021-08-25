King of Fighters 15 launches February 2022, coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC

After a long and character-packed marketing campaign, SNK has announced that The King of Fighters 15 is launching on February 17, 2022, after a series of delays.

The game will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

During a new trailer in the pre-show at Gamescom's Opening Night Live, SNK announced that the anticipated fighter will finally launch next year – and there's a lot of content on offer, too. Check out the trailer below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All past heroes from the other games will be returning, apparently, making for a roster filled with 39 characters. The series classic 3-on-3 mode will also return, allowing you to compose teams of canon-respecting characters... or complete your own mish-mash teams of ragtag heroes. You will be able to choose from teh likes of Chris, Mai, King, Yashiro Nanakase, Yuri Sakazaki, Kyo, Shun’ei, Chizuru Kagura, Iori Yagami, Benimaru, Joe, and Meitenkun and so many more.

The game was initially supposed to launch in 2021, but back in June SNK announced that it would be seeing a significant delay, citing rising cases of Covid-19 in Japan as the primary reason for the amended release date.

The King of Fighters 15 was announced back in August 2019, and this is the first time we've heard what platforms we can expect to see the game on.