Watch gamescom Opening Night Live here

Opening Night Live officially kicks off gamescom today with an extended showcase.
Published on

Today is the day gamescom 2021 officially kicks off. It all begins with Opening Night Live, a Geoff Keighley-produced showcase featuring dozens of games and publishers.

Today's show kicks off at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK and will last for two whole hours. Prior to the start, a pre-show will go live with even more reveals. As always, you'll be able to watch on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter. You'll find the YouTube and Twitch players embedded below.

Over 23 publishers are taking part, including big names like PlayStation, Xbox, Activision, Bandai Namco, Deep Silver, Devolver, Sega, Prime Matter, and more.

Keighley has also already revealed some of what we can expect. We're getting a first look at campaign gameplay from Call of Duty: Vanguard, as well as what looks to be a Saints Row reboot.

