Looks like a Saints Row annoucement is coming next week, if this teaser site is any indication.

First brought to light by Geoff Keighley in a tweet pertaining to gamescom next week, the teaser he links takes you to the saintsrow.com website.

Here, we are met with a brick wall with "rebooting" painted on the face of it. And that's it. There's nothing else.

It's about time we heard about what's next for the Volition-developed franchise, especially considering we were supposed to hear about the next game in the series last year.

Back in November 2019, Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz said Koch and its parent company, THQ Nordic, would discuss the game in 2020.

"Saints Row is very close to our hearts, and we'll talk about it next year," said Kundratitz. "For the time being, we just wanted to get the word out that it's coming and it's going to be great." He also stated that Volition would not be distracted by "anything else," like spin-off games such as Agents of Mayhem, when it comes to creating the next title in "this important franchise."

It was confirmed in August 2019 that a new Saints Row was in development, which would make it the first numbered entry since Saints Row 4 was released in 2015.

So, it sounds like we will finally hear something on the game next week during Opening Night Live which kicks off gamescom 2021. It's said Keighley's show will last around two hours and the fun starts at 11am PST/2pm EST/7pm UK.