Top games releasing in February: Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2 and more

Give yourselves a pat on the back, folks; you've made it. You've trudged through the long January evenings – no doubt subsisting off cheap food because this is one uncomfortably long gap between paychecks – and now we're heading into February. Hooray?

Well, maybe hold the celebrations. Things are about to get expensive. It's a big month for games. 2022 continues on its campaign of trying to bankrupt us all, unabated, and even if you've got a bit more... niche... taste than your average gamer, the next 28 days will have something for you without a doubt.

Let's start with the big one: Elden Ring. FromSoftware's latest game – which definitely hasn't just been made "hard for the sake of it" – arrives for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 25. We've already covered why we're excited for this one in great detail, so if you haven't already learned everything there is to know about this game by now, by all means go ahead and click that link.

If you prefer your adventures a little more colourful and hopeful, there's always Horizon Forbidden West, which somehow looks nicer on PS4 Pro than a lot of PS5 games. We can expect to see it – finally, after a number of delays – launch on its expected release date of February 18, 2022.

If you're more into undead action – whilst experimenting with a little parkour – February 2022 also has your back. Dying Light 2 hits the shelves for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch (as a cloud version) on February 4. And if you're concerned it doesn't have too long a life ahead of it, fret not; developer Techland recently confirmed there would be at least five years worth of post-release content for the game.

And they're just the headliners! We've also got Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia) on February 1. Then there's the superb OlliOlli World (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) on February 8. The King of Fighters 15 is on the books, too, as is Grid Legends and Sifu! It's a good month for anyone into brawling, ey?

But that's just the stuff we're getting excited for; we'd love to know what games you're looking forward to, too! Please let us know in the comments section below which games you're planning on pumping hours of your spare time into over the coming few weeks. Because I don't know about you, but I don't know if I'm going to have enough time to get through everything I want to in February...