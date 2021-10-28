Little Devil Inside's latest trailer is all kinds of weird and wonderful

You may remember Little Devil Inside from its previous outing in another State of Play: the game was debuted at Sony's E3 2020 show with a mysterious trailer that didn't really give away too much of the game's actual premise.

The newest trailer hasn't really made anything that much clearer, but at least we've got some more context for whatever the hell is going in in Neostream's peculiar third-person, 3D action-adventure, role-playing video game (yes, it's a mouthful).

The new video shows off some gameplay; we get a look at world map traversal – where flocks of sheep can block your path, and NPCs can converse with you – and some intertiors, too. There are some lovely visuals at play, showing off what Unreal Engine can do on PlayStation 5 with some lovely tilt-shift effects, giving the whole thing a toybox kind-of feel. The soft lighting and the way it works on oceans, arctic biomes and deserts is genuinely quite impressive.

We get a brief look at crafting and enemy mob battling, as well as some insight into travelling companions and the Little Devil Inside world at large. You can learn more about the world map in the game over at the PlayStation Blog, where the game's head of production goes into more detail about how the world is going to impact you in the game.

"The game is not about leveling up the character as quickly as you can and speed running through all the content," said John Choi, at the link. "As such, the pace of the game is designed to try and touch the player’s emotions by giving enough time and space and allow them to 'take-in' the various atmosphere. Hence, no fast travel."

It's a peculiar game, that's for sure. But in a really endearing way.

There's still no launch date for the title, despite it being the closer for last night's weird State of Play. If you want to learn more about what else was shown off last night, you can check out the King of Fighters 15 open beta announcement, the Death's Door PlayStation reveal, the new Bugsnax update, the leaked November PS Plus lineup or the reveal trailer for Deathverse: Let it Die.