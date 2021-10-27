Death's Door is coming to PS4, PS5, and Switch next month

Death’s Door, the fantasy action-adventure about a crow that collects souls, is coming to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on November 23.

PlayStation owners can pre-order now.

Death’s Door features a quirky and curious world where crows are in charge of collecting the souls of the dead. For one, the job gets a bit out of the ordinary when its assigned soul is stolen. In order to get it back, you will need to track down a thief to a realm untouched by death. Here, creatures grow past their expiration date and "overflow with greed and power."

Going through the Hall of Doors to the other side, you will explore a land full of inhabitants and countless secrets, and bring hope to the characters you’ll meet along the way.

The game features the ability to upgrade melee weapons, arrows, and magic as you track down and defeat tyrants with “stories and motivations” of their own.

Previously released on PC and Xbox consoles, Death’s Door is a critically acclaimed game that many people liked, including Dorrani.