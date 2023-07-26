August PS Plus offers incredible PlayStation exclusive for all members

PlayStation Plus has a killer line-up of free games this August, available for free across all tiers of subscribers. PGA Tour 2K23, wonderful PlayStation exclusive Dreams and the excellent Death's Door will all be downloadable starting August 1.

This offer stands for PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium subscribers. Once you download them, they'll remain in your library forever. However, once August is over they'll no longer be downloadable, so you'll need to redeem them quickly before they must be bought again.

First up, PGA 2023 is the latest entry in a franchise of golfing games that remains popular even after all these years. It's king of its own circle, so if you've got any interest in golf whatsoever, it's well worth a download. We've not reviewed one of these in a while, but it's gone down fairly well with reviewers so it's at least worth a try.

Next, we've got Dreams, more of a platform than a game that allows you to play a huge variety if community-created games and have a crack at making your own. It's been out for some time, and as such has qutie the vast library of interesting and engaging titles at this point, so if you're keen for an adventurous trip through the work of some passionate creatives it's worth a download.

Finally, we have Death's Door. This is a wonderful little indie with a lot of heart to it. We wrote about it back in 2021 when it first dropped, and we stand by our opinion that it is a mini-wonder and well worth your time. You could even argue that Death's Door on its lonesome makes this August line-up of PS Plus games a winner.

What do you think of the PS Plus August free games? Let us know below!