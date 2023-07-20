Xbox Free Play Days: Tee off, slay monsters, and more this weekend

Microsoft has announced this week's batch of free-to-play games for the weekend, and one happens to star a certain monster slayer and Ladies' Man.

That's right, The Witcher 3 is free to play this weekend on Xbox, which should give you plenty of time to decide whether the dark fantasy world of The Wild Hunt is for you.

It's the Complete Edition which contains the two expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. This version also features several improvements that take advantage of Xbox Series X/S, including community-made mods, performance, and quality modes, a variety of gameplay tweaks, and ray tracing elements on Xbox Series X.

Should you like what you play, pick up where you left off this weekend by purchasing the game for $24.99 instead of the regular price of $49.99. We doubt you'll regret it.

Another free game to play this weekend is PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition. Tee off and challenge some of the greatest players on the PGA Tour thanks to a diverse cast of playable pros. The game also features many world-renowned, officially-licensed courses and online competitive modes such as Online Societies, Topgolf mode, and Divot Derby. Plus, it is super on sale. Normally $69.99, you can grab it this weekend for $24.49.

Meet Your Maker, a building game of brutal expression and conquest, is also playable for free. As the Custodian of the Chimera, you build an Outpost full of devious deathtraps to protect your charge. It can be played in single-player or co-op, and you can even try to survive Outposts built by others in a high-stakes heist to steal resources essential for your survival.

To create your Outpost, you will combine an array of blocks, traps, and guards to build a dangerous fortress to watch others try to survive it. You will earn rewards from those who die, learn from those who live, and never lose progress by being raided.

Meet Your Maker is normally $29.99, but it is on sale this weekend for $22.49.

The final game on the list is TramSim: Console Edition. Featuring photo-realistic graphics, the sim game is set in Munich and Vienna and features various Trams to conduct.

There's the ULF Type Tram and the detailed Vienna Depot, the Vienna Favoriten tram depot where you can take on shunting challenges, and more. There is also the ULF (Ultra-Low-Floor) Type Tram in Vienna, and you can drive this complex and realistic tram in two length configurations. Sounds fun for those interested in railway-based transportation vehicles.

If you like what you play, it's on sale for $29.99 instead of the regular $39.99.

Have fun with your choices this weekend. You have until Sunday, July 23 at 11:59pm PT to try them all out.