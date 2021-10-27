According to a post on Dealabs, a community forum where information is posted and verified by dedicated moderators, has posted leaked details of November’s PlayStation Plus line-up. According to this leak, the four of the six games included are as follows:

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners (PlayStation VR)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4)

First Class Trouble (PS4 / PS5)

Knockout City (PS4 / PS5)

First Class Trouble has been available on Steam in Early Access since April 8 2021, and an announcement trailer for the PS4 and PS5 versions was released only a month ago. The game has yet to have a full release date, but if these leaks are true it would mean that the complete game must be available sometime between now and November 2.

The leaker, who goes by the name of billbil-kun, has previously leaked information about the PS Plus line-up for the months of October and September on Dealabs. The leaker claims to have left the remaining two games present available with PS Plus in November as a surprise, and claims they will probably be revealed during today’s State of Play livestream.

According to this leaker, the two remaining games are both PS VR titles. Information provided to the moderation team at Dealabs also claim that The Sexy Brutale will be added in place of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.

If these leaks are accurate, this looks like a fairly promising selection. Knockout City proved to be a surprise hit when it came out earlier this year, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is a totally remastered version of a stellar RPG with a narrative written by famous author R.A. Salvatore. The latter title recently was ported to Switch, and is absolutely worth playing if you haven’t yet.

The other two are no slouches either. First Class Trouble is currently sitting at a mostly positive review rating on Steam, while The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners currently rests at a healthy 79/100 on Metacritic for those PS VR owners out there.

The PS Plus November line-up of free games will be available to download starting November 2. Those with a subscription will be able to freely download and play these titles until December 7.