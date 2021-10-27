We’re getting a new PlayStation State of Play today, which you can watch right here on this page.

State of Play is a live event that showcases the latest updates from a variety of upcoming games coming to PlayStation consoles. Via the official PlayStation blog page, today’s stream will be roughly 20 minutes long, and will provide some new information on previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles, alongside a few unannounced games we’ll be seeing for the first time.

The stream is set to begin at 2pm PT, 5pm ET, 10pm UK. For those eager to tune into the show, you can watch it via the embedded stream below:

This will be the first official PlayStation live stream since their fantastic Showcase on September 3, where game after game kept being revealed like some kind of Sony branded clown car, packed with far more titles than anyone expected. At that show we saw first glimpses at God of War Ragnarok and Forspoken, both with an early 2022 release date that could potentially get more love at today’s event.

We’ve also previously seen trailers for Marvel’s Spiderman 2 and a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, but with those in early development and stuck with a 2023 release date, it’s unlikely we’ll see those today.

One big title we’ve not seen in some time that has a good chance of showing up is Final Fantasy 16. This title was sorely missed at the Tokyo Game Show early this month, but is reportedly close to being finished (thanks VGC). With its near completion, it’s about the right time for a solid release date to be announced for the latest entry in the legendary JRPG series.

The only confirmed showing thus far has been Little Devil Inside, the indie action adventure announced at a previous State of Play event. The charming project has been absent for a while, so it's good to see it return - hopefully with a release date, too!

As for those unannounced titles, we’ve got few avenues for speculation in regards to those mysterious unannounced titles. It looks as though we’ll just have to sit tight and tune in later today!