Forspoken story trailer provides a more in-depth look at the spring 2022 title

Coming to PS5 and PC is Square Enix's Forspoken, previously known as Project Athia, and during the PlayStation Showcase, we were given a proper look at in-game footage.

The story trailer also reveals more details about the protagonist Frey, a young woman who has persevered despite her rough upbringing in New York City.

A closer look at the game's magic-infused combat and dynamic movement, which plays a key role in gameplay, was also shown in the trailer. Through playing the game as Frey, you will learn to use dozens of different types of magic and cast powerful spells while traversing the land of Athia. Your quest will take you through various environments where you will use magic-enhanced parkour allowing you to move in a fast and fluid manner.

In the trailer, characters you will encounter and interact with were shown. These include Cuff, your magical sentient bracelet, voiced by actor Jonathan Cake (Stargirl). Cuff will help you navigate the landscapes.

Also introduced was Tanta Sila, the evil ruler who is the strongest and most formidable Tanta, or matriarch, in Athia. She was performed and voiced by actress and musician Janina Gavankar (True Blood). It was also announced that Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) make an appearance as Johedy and Auden, fellow Athians who befriend and assist Frey on her journey.

As previously reported, Lunimous Prductions worked in collaboration with writer Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), who conceived the original concept. The team also worked with writer/director Amy Hennig (Uncharted series), who developed the story concept in 2019.

Other contributors to the game include the lead writers on Forspoken’s story and script: Allison Rymer (Shadowhunters) and Todd Stashwick (Devil Inside). And BAFTA award-winning composers Bear McCreary (God of War (2018) and TV series The Walking Dead) and Garry Schyman (Bioshock series) wrote the score.

Forspoken will be relased in spring 2022 for PS5 and on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.