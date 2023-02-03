Forspoken Resources Guide: Where to find Wild Musk, Nuggets, Feathers, Crag Grass and more
Take on the Tantas with a store cupboard full of powerful ingredients!
Across Frey’s quest to defeat the corrupted Tantas of Athia in Forspoken, she gathers many different kinds of resources to brew potions, craft items and improve her powers and equipment.
Some types of plants, ore and gemstones are more plentiful than others, but most of the time that’s because they’re useful ingredients that get used up in large amounts.
Because the different categories of resources in Forspoken are so numerous and disparately spread, we’ve opted to organise them into one convenient page that you can skip around at your leisure.
But while it might not be immediately obvious what everything you acquire is for, once you start to unlock the magic skills which allow Frey to improve her best gear, you’ll begin to burn through resources much more quickly.
Remember to fully upgrade your equipment, you need to unlock the magic skills Vivify from Purple Magic, Amplify from Red Magic, and Fortify from Blue Magic.
The below list isn’t exhaustive of every single item in Forspoken, but should allow you to upgrade pretty much everything you want to as you roll the credits on your adventure and beyond.
Forspoken Resource locations
Forspoken Wild Musk locations
Used for: Adding special effects to gear slots
- Treasure chest northeast of barren plains at bottom of cliff
- Top of staircase on right as you investigate smouldering in Cipal
- Ruins of Hopston Blessed Plains
- At bottom of river just outside Ruins of Hopston inside treasure chest
- Thane in Blessed Plains
- Locked Labyrinth Barrier side path
- Chest south of middle praenost eastern belfry and next to monument of love
- Side path in Locked Labyrinth Mountain
- Treasure Chest in the northeast of praenost castle town
- Locked labyrinth Cliff side path
- Finders Keepers after you return to Cipal from Sila
- Chichek in the north of The Water Garden
- Locked Labyrinth Mountain Base The Fountainfields
- Treasure Chest south of Avoalet Castle Town in The Misty Shore
- Treasure Chest outside Saray Gate in The Misty Shore
- Chest inside Olas’ vision
- On trash can in alleyway in Olas’ vision
- Visoria Castle Town refuge
- 3rd floor of Tanta Olas’ library
Forspoken Nugget locations
Used for: Increasing Medicine Pouch capacity at a Crafting Table
- You get one nugget as a preorder bonus
- One from Poppet Trader
- One from treasure chest on the left right as you come out of Cipal
- Inside blessed plains refuge
- Highly corrupted area of Reeve in Blessed Plains
- Middle Praenost Northern Refuge, next to the bed
- Ruins of Svetlo Middle Praenost
- Citadel Western Refuge
- Praenost castle town refuge
- Treasure chest eastern side of Fort Virtus in Pioneer’s Plain
- Militis Academy The Mustering Ground south of Praenost Castle
- From the archivist during the party post Sila
- From Wallace event as you leave Cipal post-Sila
- Locked Labyrinth Hill Blessed Plains corridor
- The Water Garden Central Refuge
- Defeat the enemies on Merveil Bridge in The Water Garden
- Chichek in the north of The Water Garden
- Shepherd’s Meadow Refuge
- Fountainfields Refuge
- The Untrodden Forest Refuge
- The Misty Shore Refuge
- Cat event post-Prav in Cipal rotunda
- Humble plain eastern refuge
- Visorian Plateau refuge
- Tanta Olas’ library chest
- In chest to the left while following guiding light
- Chest next to fight with orge in Praenost during chapter 11 story
Forspoken Feather locations
Used for: Increasing Materials Pouch capacity at a Crafting Table
- North of Barren Plains just south of Fallen temple next to broken bridge in treasure chest
- Top of the Xenos guild tower
- Finders keepers in south of lower Cipal after Tanta Sila boss
- Talk to the archivist in the archive as an event and you find a feather on the way out
- Reeve in Blessed Plains
- Abandoned Military Convoy Middle Praenost
- Middle Praenost Hollow
- Fort Praenost treasure chest
- Treasure chest north of Praenost Castle Ramparts
- Treasure chest in the east of Pioneer’s Plain - northeast of the locked labyrinth
- Side path in Locked Labyrinth Mountain
- Treasure chest on left-hand side of Praenost castle town, underneath the photo spot
- Ruins of Volek, the Citadel
- Ruins of Vinos, the Citadel
- Treasure chest next to monument to love in Home of Heroes on the high bridge
- Cliff overlooking the Blessed Plains, west of the refuge, inside treasure chest
- From Cat event in Cipal rotunda post-Sila
- Plateau Hollow in Shepherd’s Meadow
- Locked Labyrinth Mountain Base The Fountainfields
- Locked Labyrinth Field side path Humble Plain
- Visoria Castle town refuge
Forspoken Balm Flax locations
Used for: Crafting Healing Draught at a Crafting Table
- Grows in the open world in from The Barren Plains around Cipal onwards
- Found in various treasure chests throughout Athia
Forspoken Crag Grass locations
Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your magic
- Grows in Praenost desert areas, including the areas Middle Praenost, Home of Heroes, Brass Hollow, The Citadel, Pioneer’s Plain, The Mustering Ground, etc.
- Found in various treasure chests throughout Athia
Forspoken Shore Violet locations
Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your magic
- Grows in the Avoalet wetland areas, including Water Garden, Fountainfields, Untrodden Forest, Samun Coast, etc.
- Found in various treasure chests throughout Athia
Forspoken Tall Aster locations
Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your magic
- Grows in the Visoria grassland areas, including Shepherd’s Meadow, Humble Plain, Academy Hills, Visoria Plateau, etc.
- Found in various treasure chests throughout Athia
Forspoken Fluteblossom locations
Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Magic
- Buraq Guild, Guardian’s Way, Praenost
- Locked Labyrinth: Barrier, Guardian’s Way, Praenost
- At the top of the Lithos guild, The Citadel, Praenost
- In treasure chest right next to you as you enter Pioneer’s Plain - next to the photo point - in Praenost
- Ruins of Volek, The Citadel, Praenost
- Ruins of Vinos, The Citadel Praenost
- Locked Labyrinth: Field, Humble Plain, Visoria
Forspoken Grainstone locations
Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense
- Found throughout Athia as nodes in the open world
- Found in treasure chests throughout Athia
- At Finders Keepers next to Cipal’s main gate throughout the game
Forspoken Spinestone locations
Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense
- Found in nodes in Praenost
- Pronoia in Middle Praenost
- Samum Coast eastern refuge in Avoalet
- Treasure chests throughout Athia, and in Locked Labyrinths
Forspoken Beamstone locations
Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense
- Top of Solida Guild in Guardian’s Way, Praenost
- Ruins of Pagus, north of the Castle Ramparts in The Citadel, Praenost
- Treasure chests throughout Athia, and in Locked Labyrinths
Forspoken Anglestone locations
Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense
- Ruins of Vinos, the Citadel, Praenost
- Brass Hollow Refuge, Praenost
- Pronoia in Middle Praenost
- The Water Garden Central refuge, Avoalet
- Locked Labyrinth: Mountain, The Fountainfields, Avoalet
- The treasure chest as soon as you enter the Untrodden Forest
- The untrodden forest refuge, Avoalet
- Samum Coast eastern refuge, Avoalet
- Treasure chests throughout Athia, and in Locked Labyrinths
- On the 2nd floor of Tanta Olas’ library
- Gift from Johedy in the late-game
Forspoken Diurnite locations
Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense
- Vivus Cave in southwest Middle Praenost
- Treasure chest to the east of Middle Praenost Western Belfry
- Locked Labyrinth: Cliff, The Citadel, Praenost
- Locked Labyrinth: Hill, Blessed Plains, near Cipal
- Treasure chest overlooking Avoalet Castle Town
- Locked Labyrinth: Field, Humble Plain, Visoria
Forspoken Ringstone locations
Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense
- On the eastern side of Fort Virtus, Pioneer’s Plain, Praenost
- Brass Hollow Refuge, Praenost
- Plateau Hollow in Shepherd’s Meadow, Visoria
- Tanta Olas’ Library
- Gift from Johedy late-game
Forspoken Noctite locations
Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense
- Vivus Cave in southwest Middle Praenost
- Ligare, Guardian’s Way, Praenost
- Treasure chest next to Middle Praenost Northern Belfry
- Treasure chest to the west of Middle Praenost Northern Refuge
- Locked Labyrinth: Cliff, The Citadel, Praenost
- Locked Labyrinth: Hill, Blessed Plains, near Cipal
- In treasure chest in The Water Garden, Avoalet, next to Familiar monument
- Finders Keepers next to the Cipal front gate after your encounter with Tanta Prav
- Locked Labyrinth: Field, Humble Plain, Visoria
Forspoken Bumbershoot locations
- From the Poppet Trader
Forspoken Leaden Bloom locations
Used for: High level upgrades
- Enemies in the Depths of Corruption: Praenost
- From the stags in The Untrodden Forest, Avoalet
- From the bears in the Windy Hills, Visoria
Forspoken Lucid Bloom locations
Used for: High level upgrades
- Vivus Cave in southwest middle Praenost
- The boss of Locked Labyrinth: Barrier, Guardian’s Way, Praenost
- Lithos guild, Depths of Corruption: Praenost, The Citadel
Forspoken Welkin Bloom locations
Used for: High level upgrades
- Orge at top of Lithos guild, The Citadel, Praenost
- Shoal Pool in southern Water Garden, Avoalet
- Ruins of Yuldis, Samum Coast, Avoalet
- Locked Labyrinth: Field, Humble Plain, Visoria
Forspoken Fervid Bloom locations
Used for: High level upgrades
- Buraq Guild, Guardian’s Way, Praenost
- Ruins of Pagus north of Castle Ramparts, The Citadel, Praenost
- Locked Labyrinth: Mountain, Praenost
- Praenost Castle
- Defeat Ogres in Avoalet castle town
- Big goat enemies in Samum Coast, Avoalet
Forspoken Lambent Bloom locations
Used for: High level upgrades
- Bird enemies in Pioneer’s Plain, Praenost
- The boss in Locked Labyrinth: Cliff, The Citadel, Praenost
- Ruins of Yuldis, Samum Coast, Avoalet
Forspoken Fervid Garland locations
Used for: High level upgrades
- Militis Academy, The Mustering Ground, Praenost
Forspoken Lucid Garland locations
Used for: High level upgrades
- Defeat Goliaths
- You can a couple for completing Pronoia in Middle Praenost during Johedy’s side quest