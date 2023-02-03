Forspoken Resources Guide: Where to find Wild Musk, Nuggets, Feathers, Crag Grass and more

Across Frey’s quest to defeat the corrupted Tantas of Athia in Forspoken, she gathers many different kinds of resources to brew potions, craft items and improve her powers and equipment.

Some types of plants, ore and gemstones are more plentiful than others, but most of the time that’s because they’re useful ingredients that get used up in large amounts.

A technical rundown of the world of Athia in Forspoken

Because the different categories of resources in Forspoken are so numerous and disparately spread, we’ve opted to organise them into one convenient page that you can skip around at your leisure.

But while it might not be immediately obvious what everything you acquire is for, once you start to unlock the magic skills which allow Frey to improve her best gear, you’ll begin to burn through resources much more quickly.

Remember to fully upgrade your equipment, you need to unlock the magic skills Vivify from Purple Magic, Amplify from Red Magic, and Fortify from Blue Magic.

The below list isn’t exhaustive of every single item in Forspoken, but should allow you to upgrade pretty much everything you want to as you roll the credits on your adventure and beyond.

Forspoken Resource locations

Forspoken Wild Musk locations

Used for: Adding special effects to gear slots

Treasure chest northeast of barren plains at bottom of cliff

Top of staircase on right as you investigate smouldering in Cipal

Ruins of Hopston Blessed Plains

At bottom of river just outside Ruins of Hopston inside treasure chest

Thane in Blessed Plains

Locked Labyrinth Barrier side path

Chest south of middle praenost eastern belfry and next to monument of love

Side path in Locked Labyrinth Mountain

Treasure Chest in the northeast of praenost castle town

Locked labyrinth Cliff side path

Finders Keepers after you return to Cipal from Sila

Chichek in the north of The Water Garden

Locked Labyrinth Mountain Base The Fountainfields

Treasure Chest south of Avoalet Castle Town in The Misty Shore

Treasure Chest outside Saray Gate in The Misty Shore

Chest inside Olas’ vision

On trash can in alleyway in Olas’ vision

Visoria Castle Town refuge

3rd floor of Tanta Olas’ library

Forspoken Nugget locations

Used for: Increasing Medicine Pouch capacity at a Crafting Table

You get one nugget as a preorder bonus

One from Poppet Trader

One from treasure chest on the left right as you come out of Cipal

Inside blessed plains refuge

Highly corrupted area of Reeve in Blessed Plains

Middle Praenost Northern Refuge, next to the bed

Ruins of Svetlo Middle Praenost

Citadel Western Refuge

Praenost castle town refuge

Treasure chest eastern side of Fort Virtus in Pioneer’s Plain

Militis Academy The Mustering Ground south of Praenost Castle

From the archivist during the party post Sila

From Wallace event as you leave Cipal post-Sila

Locked Labyrinth Hill Blessed Plains corridor

The Water Garden Central Refuge

Defeat the enemies on Merveil Bridge in The Water Garden

Chichek in the north of The Water Garden

Shepherd’s Meadow Refuge

Fountainfields Refuge

The Untrodden Forest Refuge

The Misty Shore Refuge

Cat event post-Prav in Cipal rotunda

Humble plain eastern refuge

Visorian Plateau refuge

Tanta Olas’ library chest

In chest to the left while following guiding light

Chest next to fight with orge in Praenost during chapter 11 story

Forspoken Feather locations

Used for: Increasing Materials Pouch capacity at a Crafting Table

North of Barren Plains just south of Fallen temple next to broken bridge in treasure chest

Top of the Xenos guild tower

Finders keepers in south of lower Cipal after Tanta Sila boss

Talk to the archivist in the archive as an event and you find a feather on the way out

Reeve in Blessed Plains

Abandoned Military Convoy Middle Praenost

Middle Praenost Hollow

Fort Praenost treasure chest

Treasure chest north of Praenost Castle Ramparts

Treasure chest in the east of Pioneer’s Plain - northeast of the locked labyrinth

Side path in Locked Labyrinth Mountain

Treasure chest on left-hand side of Praenost castle town, underneath the photo spot

Ruins of Volek, the Citadel

Ruins of Vinos, the Citadel

Treasure chest next to monument to love in Home of Heroes on the high bridge

Cliff overlooking the Blessed Plains, west of the refuge, inside treasure chest

From Cat event in Cipal rotunda post-Sila

Plateau Hollow in Shepherd’s Meadow

Locked Labyrinth Mountain Base The Fountainfields

Locked Labyrinth Field side path Humble Plain

Visoria Castle town refuge

Forspoken Balm Flax locations

Used for: Crafting Healing Draught at a Crafting Table

Grows in the open world in from The Barren Plains around Cipal onwards

Found in various treasure chests throughout Athia

Forspoken Crag Grass locations

Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your magic

Grows in Praenost desert areas, including the areas Middle Praenost, Home of Heroes, Brass Hollow, The Citadel, Pioneer’s Plain, The Mustering Ground, etc.

Found in various treasure chests throughout Athia

Forspoken Shore Violet locations

Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your magic

Grows in the Avoalet wetland areas, including Water Garden, Fountainfields, Untrodden Forest, Samun Coast, etc.

Found in various treasure chests throughout Athia

Forspoken Tall Aster locations

Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your magic

Grows in the Visoria grassland areas, including Shepherd’s Meadow, Humble Plain, Academy Hills, Visoria Plateau, etc.

Found in various treasure chests throughout Athia

Forspoken Fluteblossom locations

Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Magic

Buraq Guild, Guardian’s Way, Praenost

Locked Labyrinth: Barrier, Guardian’s Way, Praenost

At the top of the Lithos guild, The Citadel, Praenost

In treasure chest right next to you as you enter Pioneer’s Plain - next to the photo point - in Praenost

Ruins of Volek, The Citadel, Praenost

Ruins of Vinos, The Citadel Praenost

Locked Labyrinth: Field, Humble Plain, Visoria

Forspoken Grainstone locations

Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense

Found throughout Athia as nodes in the open world

Found in treasure chests throughout Athia

At Finders Keepers next to Cipal’s main gate throughout the game

Forspoken Spinestone locations

Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense

Found in nodes in Praenost

Pronoia in Middle Praenost

Samum Coast eastern refuge in Avoalet

Treasure chests throughout Athia, and in Locked Labyrinths

Forspoken Beamstone locations

Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense

Top of Solida Guild in Guardian’s Way, Praenost

Ruins of Pagus, north of the Castle Ramparts in The Citadel, Praenost

Treasure chests throughout Athia, and in Locked Labyrinths

Forspoken Anglestone locations

Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense

Ruins of Vinos, the Citadel, Praenost

Brass Hollow Refuge, Praenost

Pronoia in Middle Praenost

The Water Garden Central refuge, Avoalet

Locked Labyrinth: Mountain, The Fountainfields, Avoalet

The treasure chest as soon as you enter the Untrodden Forest

The untrodden forest refuge, Avoalet

Samum Coast eastern refuge, Avoalet

Treasure chests throughout Athia, and in Locked Labyrinths

On the 2nd floor of Tanta Olas’ library

Gift from Johedy in the late-game

Forspoken Diurnite locations

Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense

Vivus Cave in southwest Middle Praenost

Treasure chest to the east of Middle Praenost Western Belfry

Locked Labyrinth: Cliff, The Citadel, Praenost

Locked Labyrinth: Hill, Blessed Plains, near Cipal

Treasure chest overlooking Avoalet Castle Town

Locked Labyrinth: Field, Humble Plain, Visoria

Forspoken Ringstone locations

Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense

On the eastern side of Fort Virtus, Pioneer’s Plain, Praenost

Brass Hollow Refuge, Praenost

Plateau Hollow in Shepherd’s Meadow, Visoria

Tanta Olas’ Library

Gift from Johedy late-game

Forspoken Noctite locations

Used for: Upgrading how much cloaks and necklaces boost your Health and Defense

Vivus Cave in southwest Middle Praenost

Ligare, Guardian’s Way, Praenost

Treasure chest next to Middle Praenost Northern Belfry

Treasure chest to the west of Middle Praenost Northern Refuge

Locked Labyrinth: Cliff, The Citadel, Praenost

Locked Labyrinth: Hill, Blessed Plains, near Cipal

In treasure chest in The Water Garden, Avoalet, next to Familiar monument

Finders Keepers next to the Cipal front gate after your encounter with Tanta Prav

Locked Labyrinth: Field, Humble Plain, Visoria

Forspoken Bumbershoot locations

From the Poppet Trader

Forspoken Leaden Bloom locations

Used for: High level upgrades

Enemies in the Depths of Corruption: Praenost

From the stags in The Untrodden Forest, Avoalet

From the bears in the Windy Hills, Visoria

Forspoken Lucid Bloom locations

Used for: High level upgrades

Vivus Cave in southwest middle Praenost

The boss of Locked Labyrinth: Barrier, Guardian’s Way, Praenost

Lithos guild, Depths of Corruption: Praenost, The Citadel

Forspoken Welkin Bloom locations

Used for: High level upgrades

Orge at top of Lithos guild, The Citadel, Praenost

Shoal Pool in southern Water Garden, Avoalet

Ruins of Yuldis, Samum Coast, Avoalet

Locked Labyrinth: Field, Humble Plain, Visoria

Forspoken Fervid Bloom locations

Used for: High level upgrades

Buraq Guild, Guardian’s Way, Praenost

Ruins of Pagus north of Castle Ramparts, The Citadel, Praenost

Locked Labyrinth: Mountain, Praenost

Praenost Castle

Defeat Ogres in Avoalet castle town

Big goat enemies in Samum Coast, Avoalet

Forspoken Lambent Bloom locations

Used for: High level upgrades

Bird enemies in Pioneer’s Plain, Praenost

The boss in Locked Labyrinth: Cliff, The Citadel, Praenost

Ruins of Yuldis, Samum Coast, Avoalet

Forspoken Fervid Garland locations

Used for: High level upgrades

Militis Academy, The Mustering Ground, Praenost

Forspoken Lucid Garland locations

Used for: High level upgrades