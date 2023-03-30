If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
25 YEARS AGO...

Forspoken DLC In Tanta We Trust is coming in May

It's a prequel.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Story DLC is coming to Forspoken in May. Titled In Tanta We Trust, it is a prequel to the main game.

Taking place 25 years before the events of Forspoken, in her search for a way to eradicate the Break from Athia, Frey finds herself following a mysterious voice that leads her to a place where she is transported to the Purge of the Rheddig.

Lead Frey on a journey in her search for a way home after being transported to a fantastical land.

The Purge of the Rheddig was the legendary battle that devastated Athia and eventually drove the Tantas to madness.

Accompanied by Tanta Cinta and a new set of magical abilities, Frey must uncover answers and save Athia once more, and in the process, save herself.

In the DLC, you will battle alongside Tanta Cinta and using Frey’s newfound magical ability to unlock new combat strategies and coordinate attack combos against the invading Rheddig forces. In the DLC, you will also come across new, vertically-designed environments where you can use Frey’s magic-enhanced parkour skills.

Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust DLC will release on May 26 for PC and PS5. If you purchased the Digital Deluxe edition of Forspoken, you get early access to the story DLC on May 23. Those who own the standard main game can purchase the DLC separately.

