How’s Forspoken doing? Well, you can already get it for under £30

Roughly three weeks since launch, Forspoken is already on sale for less than £30 at online retailer Coolshop. You can even get free shipping!

This follows mixed reviews that were largely torn between beautiful aesthetics, but a lacklustre narrative. In addition, there was intense online criticism levied at the game’s in-game dialogue, which many believed painted the game in an awkward light.

It appears as though this sentiment was widely held by the general gaming audience, as the game sold worse on PC than Hi-Fi Rush, a game that was hot dropped alongside its announcement. This is despite several months of marketing and Square Enix’s backing.

This is obviously a rough look for Forspoken. It’s safe to assume that this game was released with far higher aspirations than being placed on a half price sale not even a month from launch. But with a large selection of massive games coming in the next few weeks, it’s also safe to assume that time is running out to get physical copies off shelves and into people’s hands. Who will care about Forspoken once Resident Evil 4 Remake, Wo Long, or Like a Dragon: Ishin releases?

Last year, Square Enix sold off a vast majority of its western IPs and studios to Embracer Group for $300 million. While they still own Just Cause, Outriders, and Life is Strange, the biggest game the company has in the pipeline is Final Fantasy 16, which must have a lot riding on it if Forspoken dropped the ball. Other than that. On the bright side, Final Fantasy 14 continues to be a hilarious money printer, so it’s not all doom and gloom.

