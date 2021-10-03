Final Fantasy 16's main scenario is complete, ‘only has a few quality improvements left’

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida provided a small update during about the game's developmnet during a Tokyo Game Show live stream this weekend, and noted that the game is perhaps closer to completion that people may have thought.

Back in June, Square Enix tempered Final Fantasy fans' expectations and told those eager to learn mort about that game that they shouldn't expect to see the title at Tokyo Game Show 2021.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Yet, despite not showing more gameplay or debuting a new trailer at the show, we did hear something else – a small update on the game courtesy of Yoshida.

Per VGC, Naoki Yoshida reassured fans that Final Fantasy 16’s main design is complete and explained that the development team is currently working on wrapping up the various side quests that will be present in the game, as well as finalising the character models and making a few quality improvements.

We're sure those last two elements will be music to fans' ears; Final Fantasy 16 was officially announced for PS5 back at the PlayStation 5 showcase in 2020, and fans very quickly started to criticize the game's graphics. We've heard before that the graphics are still being worked on, so we're hoping – whenever we get our next look at the game – it will be an improvement on the video embedded above.

This slow, steady dripfeed of information about the upcoming game is intentional. Yoshida has previously explained that Square Enix is intentionally holding back on Final Fantasy 16 news to avoid over-hyping the game.

There's no word on a release date for Final Fantasy 16, and so far it has only been confirmed for launch on PlayStation 5 – but there seems to be some confusion over whether or not it'll ever appear on any other platforms.