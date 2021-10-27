Developed by Young Horses, the first-person adventure Bugsnax is getting an expansion next year called Isle of Bigsnax.

If you are unfamiliar with Bugsnax, in it you play as an investigative journalist exploring Snaktooth Island.

The island is home to the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures called, Bugsnax. You will be tasked with discovering, hunting, and capturing all 100 creatures while also "tracking down" and reuniting the island’s inhabitants.

With the upcoming expansion, you’ll need to master new mechanics like the Shrink Spice, which can cut the giant Bugsnax down to a catchable size. Chandlo, Floofty, Triffany, and Shelda will explore the island with you drudging up its long-forgotten history, and you will hear more of their personal stories.

In Snaxburg, you’ll find you have your very own hut. If you take on challenges that show up in your mailbox, you will earn furniture and accessories to customize your living space. These challenges put a few twists in the gameplay and will “shake up how you explore and catch.”

You will also capture rare Bughats so that you can dress up your favorite Bugsnax.

Here’s a recap on what to expect when the free content drops: a new biome, a dozen new Bugsnax, over 100 challenges and 30 quests, nearly 200 decorations to collect, more dialogue from the returning cast.

If you’re a returning player, you can start playing the Isle of Bigsnax by loading your completed save, which will put you back into Snaxburg. For new players, this content will show up organically as you play.