PS Plus August Extra and Premium lineup revealed, and it’s packed with Yakuza

The next batch of games being added to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium has been revealed by Sony.

Bugsnax arrives in August's PS Plus lineup, so check out the gameplay trailer for the wacky adventure title here!

For owners of PS Plus Extra, you'll be able to pick up three different Yakuza titles, which is just the beginning for Yakuza fans or those keen to try out the series for the first time.

Get your ears wrapped around VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast. It's brilliant, and that's not just a view we hold as the people that make it. 30 mins, funny, and you can even play along at home by shouting out your suggestions. We won't hear you, but you'll have fun! Get all the podcast episodes here.

Ultimately, the full Yakuza series is going to be coming to PS Plus before the end of 2022. So, if you've never tried the games out, now's the time to start.

In addition, subscribers will also be able to play the 1v1 asymmetrical horror title, Dead by Daylight, for free. This particular multiplayer pick is soon to be in receipt of it's second Resident Evil chapter which features the diabolical Albert Wesker.

Furthermore, there's also Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, a third person shooter from Ubisoft, and Bugsnax, an unusual adventure game full of half-bug-half-snack creatures. You'll also be able to check out Trials of Mana, Metro Exodus, Monopoly Madness, Monopoly Plus, and UNO for free this month.

The bad news is for PS Plus Premium subscribers. This month, it appears no new classics will be being added to the lineup. For those paying for the higher tier, this certainly sucks. Here's to hoping September is better for classic titles.

Any of the PS Plus lineup for this month catch your eye? Will you be trying out Bugsnax or Trials of Mana? Let us know down below, or for more reading on PS Plus, check out our piece on PS Plus not being the disaster it's claimed to be.