Hit PS5 launch game heads to iPhone and iPad, but not Apple Arcade

Strange snack-animal hybrids are coming to an iOS device near you, as developer Young Horses has revealed that Bugsnax will arrive on iPhone and iPad on July 12.

Those who consider exploring Snaktooth Island on iPhone or iPad will also have access to the previously released DLC, The Isle of BIGsnax, and will be experiencing an entirely new control scheme that utilizes the touch screen of iOS devices. On top of that, you don't need to use the touch screen if you don’t fancy it, as the mobile version of the game will also support a “wide array of third party gamepads.” Wahey!

For those not familiar, what do you have to look forward to in Bugsnax? Well, this quirky title sees you paying a visit to the fearless explorer, Elizabert Megafig. However, when you arrive on Snaktooth Island, Elizabert is nowhere to be found, with her camp in complete disarray.

As a result, it’s up to these creatures to find out exactly what happened to Elizabert, solve some mysteries, and get to the bottom of what Bugsnax really are: where did they come from, and more importantly, why do they taste so good? This reminds me of my recent dive into what Oatchi from Pikmin 4 actually is; I’m still none the wiser, really.

Bugsnax will have you searching for all the different species of Bugsnax using contraptions and bait, as well as reuniting inhabitants across the varying biomes of Snaktooth Island. While you simultaneously solve the mystery of where Elizabert could be, you’ll also have plenty of challenges and side quests to plough through. And, of course, you can stuff your face with Bugsnax while customising your home, and snack-sized friends.

In our review, we described Bugsnax as "a game ostensibly about brightly coloured walrus people eating sentient snack food, [that] actually holds a dark secret akin to Spec Ops: The Line," in case you needed a little more convincing.

Bugsnax is already available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via both Epic Games Store and Steam. Though, now players can pick it up on the go on iPhone or iPad; will you be one of them? Let us know your experience with Bugsnax.