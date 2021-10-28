Deathverse: Let It Die brings online action to PS4 and PS5 in 2022

Already bored of Knockout City or Destruction AllStars? Well don't worry: last night's State of Play broadcast showed off another online multiplayer action game in the form of Deathverse: Let it Die – and it's coming to PS4 and PS5 next year.

Deathverse takes place in the same alternate universe as Let It Die, the immensely popular free-to-play PS4 game that launched back in 2016... though this new title is set hundreds of years in the future. Take a look at a trailer below.

The premise is simple: in this “multiplayer survival action” game, you're competing in a TV game show that's taken over the world and it's essentially a battle royale where "survival is the only rule".

To that end, you can use katanas, buzzsaws, hammers and more besides to defend yourself and fend off all those that would challenge your continued existence in the world. The more stylish your executions and skills, the more likes you'll get from the audience, assumedly frothing at the mouth for more real-life megaviolence.

Though the meat of the game will be PvP, there will seemingly be some PvE elements in the mix, too: "nigh-invincible Hunters" are going to be deployed during the match to keep you on your toes, and prove that survival isn't just about killing other people – it's also about avoiding death yourself.

This game won't be developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, as the original Let it Die was, but instead will be a collaborative project between GungHo and Supertrick Games.

This game won't be developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, as the original Let it Die was, but instead will be a collaborative project between GungHo and Supertrick Games.

If you're curious about the game, you can read more over at the PlayStation Blog