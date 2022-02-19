If you still have a Game Boy system lying around you can play Wordle on it

Here's something fun for your Saturday: Wordle running on a Game Boy.

It was ported to the Nintendo handheld system by stacksmashing, and if you still have your old Game Boy sitting on a shelf somewhere, dust it off so you can try it for yourself thanks to the magic of the internet. It even works on mobile.

WORDLE is now running on the Game Boy! pic.twitter.com/Zk8aDr7MST — stacksmashing (@ghidraninja) February 6, 2022

Alternatively, you can also download the ROM for the original Game Boy here.

Wordle has become super popular. In case you are unfamiliar with it, is a web-based word game where you are given six attempts to guess a five-letter word. Feedback is given for each guess, in the form of colored tiles which will indicate whether the letters match or occupy the correct position. The game has a single daily solution, meaning every day a five-letter word is chosen, so all players around the world are attempting to guess the same word.

Developed by Josh Wardle who created it for himself and his partner to play before making it public in October 2021, the The New York Times ended up purchasing the game from Wardle in January for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

If you are familiar with the game, and looking for more games like it, here's eight Wordle word game alternatives you need to play.