Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is pretty good fun, but it hasn’t been without its issues. With that in mind, one issue that some players have faced is broken Contracts; they’ll pick up an objective to complete, and for some reason or another, it cannot be completed.

In this instance, players will most likely want to cancel the Contract and try again elsewhere so that they continue progressing with their match. So, here’s how to cancel a Contract in MW3 Zombies.

How to cancel contracts in MW3 Zombies

In MW3 Zombies, there are multiple types of Contract to choose from when it comes to farming Essence and upgrading your arsenal. Not all of them go as smoothly as anticipated, and sometimes, you might just have a change of heart and fancy doing something else.

You can cancel contracts using the button shown in the top-right of the Tac-Map. | Image credit: Activision/VG247

If you’ve started a contract and wish to cancel it and move on, all you need to do is open up your Tac-Map. Above ‘Legend’ in the top-right corner, which shows all the map icons and their meanings, it’ll tell you exactly what button you need to press to cancel your ongoing Contract; on PlayStation, this is Triangle, and on Xbox, this is Y. On PC, it is B by default.

Press it, and your Contract will be canceled. You can now try a different Contract elsewhere or move onto a different objective entirely.

For more on MW3, take a look at how to get a large rucksack so you can exfil with more loot, how to use crafting schematics, and how to deal toxic damage kills! They’re good fun.