Honkai Star Rail Light Cones guide

When it comes to Honkai Star Rail, putting together the perfect party and ensuring that they’re fit to fight is one of your main priorities. With a new, turn-based combat system that might make Genshin Impact players wince, making your party as strong as can be is vital to getting the most out of the game.

While we can level our characters and ensure they’re fighting enemies with corresponding weaknesses, we can also equip them with Light Cones. These items can provide various buffs and even an ability, and are great for making sure your characters are fighting fit. Here’s exactly how to use Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail, and how to get more Light Cones.

What are Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Light Cones are an equippable item in Honkai Star Rail. They will provide certain stat buffs when equipped by a character, and when matching a character’s Path, can provide powerful abilities.

Much like characters throughout Honkai Star Rail, your Light Cones will have a rarity rating and can be levelled up. As you level Light Cones up and upgrade them, the stat buff that they provide to characters will be increased.

How to use Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

When you unlock your first Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, you can equip it to any character you like. That said, equip Light Cones to a character with a matching Path for additional bonuses.

For example, the Collapsing Sky Light Cone is tied to the Path of Destruction, which is the Trailblazer’s path - the Trailblazer is your OC. Have them equip Collapsing Sky to be able to use its Light Cone ability.

If you have the Trailblazer that specialises in Physical Damage, this is one of the first Light Cones you'll unlock.

While we can level up Light Cones as is to improve the stat buffs they provide, we can also upgrade its Light Cone Ability available when equipped by a character with a matching path.

This is done using Superimpose; this means you’ll need multiple, duplicate Light Cones. Superimpose your duplicates to gradually upgrade your Light Cone Ability.

Head into your character menu to equip Light Cones; select 'Enhance' from here to upgrade and Superimpose Light Cones.

All in all, both levelling your Light Cone and superimposing your Light Cone Ability, while having it equipped to a character with a matching Path, is how to get the most out of these items.

How to get more Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Simply put, you will unlock Light Cones across Honkai Star Rail through natural progression. You’ll get Light Cones from completing quests and casually exploring what Honkai Star Rail’s world has to offer.

You can also get new Light Cones from Warps, alongside characters.

