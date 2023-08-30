Honkai: Star Rail 1.3: Dan Heng and Imbibitor Lunae face off in a new animated short

Honkai: Star Rail's Version 1.3 update went live early this morning UK time, introducing the new 5-star character Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae. But in case you were having some trouble wrapping your head around the exact relationship between the shiny new Imbibitor Lunae and Astral Express crew member slash core freebie character Dan Heng, not to worry! HoYoverse have released a new animated short to accompany the update, and it explains… well, not much more than we already knew, actually, but it's very cool! Just take a look:

The short film runs for under six minutes, but there's a surprising amount packed in there, with no fewer than 10 established Star Rail characters making an appearance. The highlight is, of course, the battle in the centre of the mind between the two incarnations of Imbibitor Lunae: our boy Dan Heng and his past self, Dan Feng, a.k.a. the guy with glowing deer horns you'll be pulling from the gacha as part of the game's latest time-limited banner, "Epochal Spectrum".

I don't want to give too many spoilers for the short, not least because I'm not sure I fully 100% understand what I just watched yet without playing more of the new content, but it's a fun way to spend five minutes if you like attractively animated short films and/or Honkai: Star Rail lore. The ending's quite sweet, too, especially if you're a March 7th fan who thinks she's the best and a sweetheart and that Dan Heng needs to stop negging her.

Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.3 launched earlier today, or late last night if you're American. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae's banner will be available in the gacha until the current version switches over to its second phase on September 20th.