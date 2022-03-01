Here's Elden Ring re-imagined as a PS1 game

3D artist and Youtuber Hoolopee, known for his game demakes, is back with a new recreation: Elden Ring as an original PlayStation game.

In this recreation of one of the Elden Ring videos, Hoolopee imagines what a game like FromSoftware's latest would look like on a PS1. You can check out how it looks below.

To get a better idea of the huge different in graphics (we've come a long way, baby), Hoolopee also made a video showing his creation side-by-side with the original PS5 trailer.

Here it is:

The open-world action RPG was released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 25.

