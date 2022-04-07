If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Neighbor Nightmare

Hello Neighbor 2 has a release date, pre-orders and beta available today

Everyone is hiding something in Hello Neighbor 2.
News by Kelsey Raynor
Published on

Hello Neighbor 2 finally has a release date, and the good news is that you won't have to wait too long before uncovering skeletons in the closet once more. The sequel is to be released on December 6, 2022, on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, and PlayStation stores.

In Hello Neighbor 2, you'll be returning to the peculiar town of Raven Brooks once more. This time, however, you won't be trying to make your way down into your creepy Neighbor's basement to uncover his secrets. The story continues, and instead, you will be taking on the role of Quentin, a journalist.

With a string of missing children cases on the go, including that of Nicky Roth (Hello Neighbor's original protagonist), Quentin has come to Raven Brooks to investigate Mr. Peterson (The Neighbor) further. There is a whole roster of unfamiliar faces across Raven Brooks that you'll need to meet and examine, and new tools, such as Quentin's Hello-copter, to help you across the new open world.

Pre-orders open today, and with every pre-order, access to the beta is granted. Now, don't worry - the beta isn't going to spoil the story for you. In fact, it's not a part of the story at all, and is a playtest of how Hello Neighbor 2 is going to pan out. The beta itself is simply a scenario, so players can get a taste of what to expect from tinyBuild Games in December. Did I mention that Hello Neighbor 2 has four-legged friends for you to investigate, too?

For the aspiring sleuths among us, you can pre-order the game on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation today and jump into the beta test. Additionally, anyone ordering the Deluxe Edition will have five days early access to Hello Neighbor 2, and will have all day-one DLC at launch.

Day-one DLC is set to include Late Fees, Back to School, and Hello-copter. Late Fees and Back to School add two new maps and characters, with more puzzles for budding investigators to solve. Meanwhile, Hello-copter is one of Quentin's tools, a new gameplay mechanic.

Do you think you'll be putting your sleuthing skills to the test in Hello Neighbor 2? Or are you just looking forward to trying to uncover the secrets and scandals across the town?

Tagged With

