Hello Neighbor 2 beta start date, how to access, and what you get

The Hello Neighbor 2 beta goes live soon, and if you’re wondering what to expect from it, you may be in for a pleasant surprise.

The beta may not include the full game – it is a beta, after all – but tinyBuild promised a full experience with most of Hello Neighbor 2’s full elements and some updates between now and launch. Not everyone can get access to it, though.

How do you access the Hello Neighbor 2 beta?

The beta is only available for those who pre-ordered the game on Xbox, Steam, or PlayStation. Despite having a separate store page on the Xbox store, it’s delivered as a pre-order bonus. You can’t purchase or access the beta without having pre-ordered the game.

When does the Hello Neighbor 2 beta start?

Hello Neighbor 2’s beta kicks off April 7 and runs until the game’s full launch sometime later in 2022. tinyBuild has yet to provide a release date or even a timeframe, so if you’ve pre-ordered the game, expect to be exploring the beta build for a while. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though, since the beta is reportedly on the beefy side.

What does the Hello Neighbor 2 beta include?

From the start, it’ll include the full open world and new characters, though it won’t have spoilers. While the details are still a bit sparse, tinyBuild said they plan to update the beta regularly between the time it releases and the time the full game launches. Anyone who has access to the beta will also be able to access the updates when they arrive.

Some gameplay elements were intentionally removed, while others are still being worked on and may get added as the beta progresses. What these are or may be, though, tinyBuild didn’t mention.

The devs also said to expect limited technical support. In other words, if something is broken, it’ll likely stay that way for a while.