Hello Neighbor 2 Part 4 Mayor's House Trophy puzzles, Museum Animal Heads and book puzzle

After the tight spaces and enclosed chases of yesterday, the sprawling Mayor’s mansion in Hello Neighbor 2 offers a whole new challenge.

There are loads of cool multi-level puzzles to track down, as well some that test your memory and dexterity.

However, once you get to grips with the environment, this is easily one of the most fun levels to solve in the whole game, so here’s what to do!

Hello Neighbor 2 Mayor’s Mansion

Hello Neighbor 2 Bedroom Trophy

As you explore the Mayor’s mansion, in the top back corner of the house is a trophy cabinet standing empty. To complete today’s challenge you need to replace the five missing trophies on the cabinet.

Once you’ve got each trophy, match the shape of its base to the slot on the cabinet.

The first one is easy to find. From the cabinet, look right and take the secret passageway through the wardrobe to the bedroom. Jump on the bed and bounce up to the rafters, grabbing the big trophy you see there.

Add it back to the cabinet in the slot on the far left.

Hello Neighbor 2 Dog and Statue Trophy

Next, head back outside and you will find the Mayor’s dog wandering the garden. Like the cat in the Bakery a couple of days ago, you need to feed it for it to give you access to what it’s guarding.

First, go and fetch the fire extinguisher from the kitchen on the other side of the house.

Next, go out onto the deck and douse the flames of the burning steak on the grill.

When it’s out, grab the steak and place it in the dog’s food bowl.

Then you can use a shovel (there’s one next to the statue if you’re missing one) on the dirt pile behind the dog to get the statue’s missing sceptre.

Replace the sceptre in the hand of the statue and you get the second trophy, which you can then slot back on the cabinet.

Hello Neighbor 2 Laser Trophy

Next up, on the second floor of the mansion is an office with a trophy behind some laser beams.

To access it, head into the greenhouse on the second floor and climb the ladder onto the roof.

On the front of the mansion is a set of storm doors you can open to access the attic.

At the back of the attic space is a fuse box you can rip the fuse out of to deactivate the lasers and grab the trophy.

Slot it back in the cabinet and turn your attention downstairs.

Hello Neighbor 2 Boat Painting Trophy

First, grab the boat in the bath in the bathroom on the ground floor.

Take it to the dining room next to the kitchen and slot it in the stand underneath the painting of a boat.

This reveals a bold code: 8691.

Now go upstairs to the bedroom where you found the first trophy. Bounce on bed again and climb up to the ceiling rafters. Over on the far side of the room is a fuse box connected to a second picture of a boat.

Slot the fuse you took from the previous trophy puzzle and add it to this fuse box, and it will reveal a safe.

Drop down, enter the code 8691, and you get yet another trophy.

Slot it in the cabinet and there’s just one more to go!

Hello Neighbor 2 Record Room Trophy

On the landing of the second floor, throw something into the glass frame around the record to break it and grab the record.

Next, go downstairs and hit the piano keys in the order: yellow, red, green, blue.

This opens the music room, where you can slot the record onto the record player.

Flick the red switch, then hop up onto the platform that appears.

When it raises, you can grab the final trophy.

With all of the trophies slotted on the correct bases, the case behind them opens and gives you a ship's wheel.

Take this wheel into the bedroom and put it on the wheel stand.

Twirl the wheel, then stop it when the red and blue lines line up.

This opens a secret room with a new key to take to the museum.

Make your way over there, and use it to open the door on the second floor next to the headless animal statues.

Hello Neighbor 2 Museum Animal Heads puzzle

With this new door open, your objective changes to replacing the heads on the animal statues to open the attic door.

First, the fish head in the middle is on the wall in the upside down lamp room from the first night.

Next, the boar head is in the car in the garage at the back of the house. You need to wrench open the board across the door to enter.

Pick up the handle for the car from the box on the floor, then add it to the car door.

Pull the handle inside, which pops the trunk, and the boar head will be revealed. Slot it on the figure on the left.

Finally, to get the bear head, you need to solve the book puzzle in the room you unlocked with the key from the mayor’s mansion.

Inside this new room, open the box next to the door and get the wrench.

Take the wrench and use it to open the bathroom next door.

Inside, on the toilet, is a spare book with a flower on it.

Take this back to the new room and slot it in the empty space on the bookcase.

Hello Neighbor 2 Museum Book puzzle

Now, go across to the window at the front of the museum and look up. Up here is a box with an antenna inside. Open it with your crowbar.

Next, wrench the board off the door behind the animal statues and climb up to the roof by following the white pieces of cloth.

On the other side of the roof is a broken antenna you can fix with the one you just grabbed. Interact with it so both of the points face upwards.

Next, go back to where you found the antenna and there’s a TV. Change the channel with the button and you will see the code: fire, flower, planet.

Now return to the room where you found the wrench and slotted the book and interact with the marked books on the shelf in that order.

The one with the flame symbol is first, the flower is second.

Then the planet over on the left-hand side is third.

This rotates a panel above and reveals the bear head.

Attach it to the statue and the attic stairs will descend. Go up and grab the key on your right, then use it in front of you to continue to the next part!