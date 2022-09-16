If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Hello Neighbor 2 demo is a standalone experience releasing this month

The demo is set to offer a hands-on insight into the open-world sequel.
Theodore Peterson, in the Hello Neighbour 2 demo, looks into a bathroom with a floor covered in... pig statues of sorts?

With the release of Hello Neighbor 2 only a couple of months away, Eerie Guest Studios has created a short, standalone playable experience that’ll help players prepare for the full open-world stealth horror title when it launches on December 6.

Check out the trailer for the Hello Neighbor 2 demo right here.

The demo itself takes you back to where it all began, the Peterson house, for an early investigation as to what Hello Neighbor 2 could entail. Releasing on September 20, the demo is a completely standalone experience that will not spoil the full game, but simply prepare you for it.

It’s up to you to get to the bottom of what Mr. Peterson is hiding in Hello Neighbor 2, and on a much wider scope. In the open world of Raven Brooks, there is an entire towns worth of twisted mysteries to unravel. And with children continually going missing, you’re certain that Mr. Peterson has something to do with it.

It’s up to you to crack this case and perfect your sleuthing skills in this neighbourhood, and the Hello Neighbour 2 demo will certainly be giving players an idea of if they’re up to the job or not.

The self-contained demo, which will have no impact on the full game, launches on September 20 via Steam. If you’re waiting on the full game, however, Hello Neighbor 2 launches on Steam, Epic, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on December 6. Those who’ve pre-ordered the Deluxe edition of the game, however, will be able to jump into the action five days early, on December 1.

