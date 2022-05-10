Halo Infinite's Head of Creative basically confirms classic maps are coming

It's not been an easy ride for Halo Infinite's multiplayer. Since the game launched, there have been critisisms of its content update rhythm, multiple delays to promised updates, and ongoing issues with headline modes.

Even Season 2 started off a bit "bumpy", according to developer, 343 Industries.

But the developer is keen to improve on what has, so far, been a pretty uneven ride. One way the creatives at 343 Industries seem keen to win back fan sentiment is via dropping in classic maps – something people have been calling for since the game first launched back in 2021.

In an interview with the Kinda Funny Xcast, the game's Head of Creative – Halo veteran Joseph Staten – was asked by Parris Lilly if multiplayer maps from older Halo games could make an appearance in the game (thanks, TrueAchievements). The maps could, after all, make the proposed length of Season 2 feel a bit more digestible.

Skip to about 21 minutes in to hear the relevant information.

"I can talk about some things, but I can't talk about others," teases Staten. "There are some great Halo maps. I think we all have our personal favourite. Guardian, Blood Gulch, The Pit... there are a lot of maps that are awesome, right? I think it'd be awesome to play on those maps again, don't you guys? That sounds like a fun thing."

It's not exactly a confirmation that we're getting classic Halo maps in the game, but it's not far off, right? There's not a lot of room for interpretation there.

Season 2 debuted with two new maps – Catalyst and Breaker – and they haven't exactly set the world on fire. Having classic maps appear in the game would likely bring back lapsed players, and could even get brand new converts to move over from the Master Chief Collection and try walking on the modern side of the franchise, if they're done right. Just make sure you put Narrows and Ascension in there, 343 Industries.

In other news, Halo Infinite Season 2, Lone Wolves, kicked off on May 3 with three modes: Land Grab, Last Spartan Standing, and King of the Hill.