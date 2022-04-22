Halo Infinite Season 2 features modes such as King of the Hill and Last Spartan Standing

343 Industries has provided some intel on the game modes included in Season 2 of Halo Infinite.

In Season 2: Lone Wolves, you can expect three modes along with variants featuring a mix of returning favorites and something new to Halo.

One of the modes coming with the season is King of the Hill. While you may already know how the returning mode is played, this iteration comes with a bit of a twist. In it, a neutral hill will spawn on the map. When this happens, two teams will battle to take control of it to earn points. When a player enters the hill uncontested, it is captured and begins earning one point per second into a capture bar. Once a team’s capture bar is full, the team will score one point and a new hill spawns elsewhere on the map.

Land Grab is another mode, and in it, there will be three neutral zones at the start of the match. When you capture the zone, it will be locked and provide your team with one point. When all zones are captured, there will be an intermission before three new neutral zones spawn. The first team to score 11 points wins.

The third mode is Last Spartan Standing which is based around the Lone Wolves theme of Season 2. In this free-for-all experience, 12 players will spawn on Big Team Battle maps with five respawns and a confined loadout. When you run out of respawns, you can either leave the match without being penalized or you can spectate. If you are killed in the match, you can upgrade to a different weapon, similar to how Escalation Slayer works. The match ends when there is just one Spartan left standing.

Both King of the Hill and Last Spartan Standing will be available on day one. King of the Hill will be inserted into Quick Play and Ranked Arena and will be featured in its own playlist. Last Spartan Standing will be immediately available as the first Seasonal Event and will remain available throughout the Season after the event concludes.

Land Grab will be featured as part of the Fracture: Entrenched event around a month after Season 2's launch, after which it will remain available throughout the Season.

Halo Infinite Season 2 kicks off on May 3.