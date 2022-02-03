Halo Infinite update fixes Big Team Battle issues and makes some adjustments

343 Industries has released an update for Halo Infinite which addresses issues with Big Team Battle (BTB) and makes other changes.

There have been problems with BTB since launch. The issue has to do with matchmaking, causing players to face continual queue times. A hotfix released last month was supposed to help matters, but it didn't "quite get the job done."

With today's update, players should find full matches quicker and more consistently.

The update also makes it so Scorpion Tanks and Wraiths will appear more frequently on BTB maps, also, Fireteam members in BTB matches will have the selected Fireteam Marker color, but may still start the match in different areas of the map.

Join in progress rules have been updated to avoid matchmaking into games which are nearly complete, and changes to Oddball in both Ranked and Arena Multiplayer playlists have been made.

The Halo Championship Series (HCS) variant of Free-For-All Slayer was added to the Custom Game modes list, and in Custom Games game options for Free-For-All Slayer, FFA Oddball, Neutral Flag and Tactical Slayer will update correctly.

Also today, the studio announced that information on a seasonal roadmap, Co-op, and Forge modes that was supposed to be shared in January has been delayed. According to 343, it needs more time to finalize plans so what it shares is something you can rely on.