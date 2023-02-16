GTA Online Weekly Update (February 16) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

February 16 is here, we've got a nice selection of new content added with this week's GTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although starting today you can get a brand new car, garage, and street dealers who can buy your illegal goods..

In the GTA Online February 16 weekly update, there's a big opportunity for players to snatch a lot of great new content, including caches, street dealers, new random events.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New additions

This week there are loads of new additions for people to dive into. The first is a new car, the Panthere, an exotic sports car that sells for $2,170,000. It's a super fast addition for any player's garage, and well worth a buy if you've got the cash laying around.

If you need a new garage for the car, you can also buy the Eclipse Boulvard 50-car garage. This will cost $2,740,000, so it is incredibly pricey but well worth it if you're a passionate car collector.

There's also a new selection of daily events you can do. Street Dealers can be found randomly around the map, able to buy up a specific illegal good from you up to three times a day. There's also a daily stash house, which you can enter to pick up those naughty goods. Finally, G's Caches are marked on the map and provide extra goodies for you to colelct.

Finally, you may randomly come across a convenience store robbery out in the city. Whether or not you decide to step in or leave the criminals be, it's one more change to make Los Santos feel a bit more lively.

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

A classic speedster, well worth racing for.

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Coquette Classic - you can grab it by landing a first place finish in LS Car Meet Races for five days in a row.

Podium Car

A slick red paint job on a brilliant racing car.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Cheetah Classic, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $865,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

One of the best Hao cars, no doubt about it.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Pegassi Weaponised Ignis and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Penumbra FF

Raiden

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Nightshade

Hustler

Toros

Kanjo SJ

Panthere

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Elysian Island. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 1:40.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Relay Adversary Mode

Store Robbery Random Event

The Fleeca Job Heist

Original Heists Setups

1.5x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Street Dealers

G's Caches

2x spped and / or supplies can be gained from the following missions:

Motor Cycle Businesses Production Rate

Motor Cycle Resupply Missions

Clothing Unlocks

This week, there aren't any free clothing unlocks.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

35% off:

Motor Cycle Club Houses and renovations

Motor Cycle Club Businesses and Renovations

30% off:

Emerus ($1,925,000)

Euros ($1,260,000)

Kanjo SJ ($959,000)

Krieger ($2,012,500)

Thrax ($1,627,500)

Vagner ($1,074,500)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.