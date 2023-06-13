GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Cost: How to start the new DLC

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries sees you team up with Charlie Reed, an ex-Air Force mechanic, pilot and now skilled mercenary, in an effort to take down the private security firm Merryweather - which has been a thorn in your side across multiple heists and missions.

However, like a lot of GTA Online DLC, it can be tough to pick out where in the wide-open map you need to go to get started. So here’s where to look!

What’s more, just like every other criminal enterprise in GTA Online, San Andreas Mercenaries needs a cash injection to get started. So you know whether to start scrimping money together, here’s what San Andreas Mercenaries costs to get started, as well as how much the new businesses will set you back.

How to start GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

To start the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in GTA Online, you need an Avenger plane that has been upgraded with an Operations Terminal.

You need $1,450,000 to upgrade your Avenger plane with an Operations terminal, which can be done at the regular Warstock Cash and Carry phone menu.

Once you upgrade your Avenger, you will get a phone call from Charlie Reed about setting up the Los Santos Angels mercenary group.

Request your Avenger from the Services menu, get inside, then find the Operations Terminal in the middle of the plane. When you log in to the terminal another conversation will play and you will then be able to start the first mission: Project Overthrow.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Cost

At a minimum, you will need to buy the following to start the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC:

Between $3,450,000 to $4,787,500 to buy an Avenger plane from Warstock Cash and Carry

$1,450,000 to upgrade your Avenger plane with an Operations Terminal

Based on Charlie Reed being introduced to your character as part of having a aircraft hangar, it's also possible that you need to spend at least $1,200,000 on purchasing a hangar too.

This brings the total cost of San Andreas Mercenaries to between $4,900,000-$7,437,500.

Obviously, this setback will likely put a dent in your savings towards one of the best vehicles in GTA Online, but luckily, you might have a new grail car to save for anyway. There are a few cool sets of wheels dropping as San Andreas Mercenaries’ new cars.

But if you still need to rack up some dough, there are plenty of fun ways to do it, including setting up the Diamond Casino Heist and other great story missions.

Or for something a little less Ocean’s Eleven and a bit more Breaking Bad, you could always run the Los Santos Drug Wars Fooliganz Jobs.