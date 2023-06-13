GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries New Vehicles, Cars and Planes

In the chaotic open world of GTA Online the coolest car is king, and with the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, there are plenty of new cars to add to your garage.

But it’s not just cars this time around. In San Andreas Mercenaries, you’re joining forces with an ex-Air Force pilot turned mercenary, Charlie Reed, and as such gain access to some incredible aerial options as well.

A lot of the San Andreas Mercenaries missions are built around an already existing vehicle: the Avenger plane. To start the new DLC you need to have an Avenger in your collection, then upgrade it with a new optional extra.

There’s also a newly weaponised Conada helicopter to dominate the sky as well, eventually - it's part of the dripfeed. Below are the fully distinct new cars you can collect with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, as well as what you can expect in the future!

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries New Vehicles

To access the new vehicles that dropped with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, you need to access the internet on your phone, then navigate to the different new and used vehicle showroom websites.

There’s just one new car at Legendary Motorsport, four at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, then two new planes at Warstock Cash and Carry.

Legendary Motorsport

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger - $2,380,000

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Sports#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/1P5RDYb0qi — Classique (@ClassiqueGTA) June 13, 2023

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vapid Clique Wagon - $1,205,000

Vapid Ratel - $1,873,000

Declasse Walton L35 - $1,670,000

Maibatsu MonstroCiti - $1,485,000 (Free with GTA+)

Maibatsu MonstroCiti Off-Road

Maibatsu MonstroCiti Off-Road

(A vehicle originally cut from GTA III!)#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/llWehrqQkD — Classique (@ClassiqueGTA) June 13, 2023

Warstock Cash and Carry

F-160 Raiju Jet - $5,141,250

Streamer216 Light Aircraft - $2,238,000

F-160 Raiju, Planes#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/3Pfffkui91 — Classique (@ClassiqueGTA) June 13, 2023

Dripfeed Cars

These cars aren’t in GTA Online yet, but were seen in pre-release promo material. It’s safe to assume that these are part of the “dripfeed” and will be available for purchase at a later date.

New Hotring sports car

New Buffalo EV

Weaponised Conada helicopter