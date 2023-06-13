If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries New Vehicles, Cars and Planes

King of the road and king of the sky!

A fast sports car turning on its headlights in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

In the chaotic open world of GTA Online the coolest car is king, and with the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, there are plenty of new cars to add to your garage.

But it’s not just cars this time around. In San Andreas Mercenaries, you’re joining forces with an ex-Air Force pilot turned mercenary, Charlie Reed, and as such gain access to some incredible aerial options as well.

A lot of the San Andreas Mercenaries missions are built around an already existing vehicle: the Avenger plane. To start the new DLC you need to have an Avenger in your collection, then upgrade it with a new optional extra.

There’s also a newly weaponised Conada helicopter to dominate the sky as well, eventually - it's part of the dripfeed. Below are the fully distinct new cars you can collect with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, as well as what you can expect in the future!

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries New Vehicles

To access the new vehicles that dropped with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, you need to access the internet on your phone, then navigate to the different new and used vehicle showroom websites.

There’s just one new car at Legendary Motorsport, four at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, then two new planes at Warstock Cash and Carry.

Legendary Motorsport

  • Grotti Itali GTO Stinger - $2,380,000

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

  • Vapid Clique Wagon - $1,205,000
  • Vapid Ratel - $1,873,000
  • Declasse Walton L35 - $1,670,000
  • Maibatsu MonstroCiti - $1,485,000 (Free with GTA+)

Warstock Cash and Carry

  • F-160 Raiju Jet - $5,141,250
  • Streamer216 Light Aircraft - $2,238,000

Dripfeed Cars

These cars aren’t in GTA Online yet, but were seen in pre-release promo material. It’s safe to assume that these are part of the “dripfeed” and will be available for purchase at a later date.

  • New Hotring sports car
  • New Buffalo EV
  • Weaponised Conada helicopter
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
James Billcliffe avatar

James Billcliffe

Guides Editor

James suffers so you don't have to, creating expert guides for the toughest games and reviews for the biggest blockbuster releases.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch