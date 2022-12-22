GTA Online Weekly Update (December 22) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

December 22 is here, which means it’s Christmas time thanks to today’s GTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although this week is obviously an especially unique week with loads of holiday-themed rewards and content. This also includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online December 22 weekly update, new events, a new christmas-styled cars, and a whole lot of seasonal prizes are up for grabs for players with a bit of cash or some luck on their side.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New content

Snow

Snowman Collectibles

Gooch event

Weazel Plaza Shootout Event

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Jolly and green, and really fast too.

This month, several Christmas specific game modes and map changes have been added to celebrate the occasion. These are:

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Comet S2 Cabrio - you can grab it by landing a First place finish in LS Car Meet Races for five days in a row.

Podium Car

A nice free gift for the lucky few out there.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Comet Safari, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $710,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Not exactly Xmas-y, but a nice car nonetheless!

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Imponte Arbiter GT and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Entity MF

300R

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Ardent

Cliquer

Stromberg

Vagrant

Toros

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Casino. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:00.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Beast V Slasher Adversary Mode)

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Races

Acid Lab Businesses

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can get some free Christmas gifts justfor logging in. These are:

Candy Cane

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Homing Launcher ($37,500)

Proximity Mine ($500)

30% off:

Granger 3600LX ($966,000)

Infernus Classic ($640,500)

Schafter V12 Armoured ($227,500)

Stromberg ($2,229,745)

Tailgater S ($1,046,500)

Drift Tampa ($696,500)

Toros ($348,600)

Velum 5-seater ($926,345)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

