Gotham Knights trailer shows Batgirl kicking some backsides

A new trailer for Gotham Knights has been released starring Batgirl kicking some serious butt.

In the video, there are scenes of Batgirl using her acrobatic skills to fight various enemies, riding around on her motorcycle, using Batarangs, dropping in on enemies or performing strategic maneuvers using a grapnel device, and more.

Announced at DC FanDome in 2020, the upcoming action RPG features four playable characters: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin - each with unique abilities and playstyle.

During most of the day in the game, you will hang out at the Belfry, where you can switch characters, make progression-related changes, and prepare for the next mission. The game will switch over to nighttime when you leave the Belfry.

The premise of the game finds both Batman/Bruce Wayne and Commissioner Gordon deceased, which has caused a rise in crime. Stepping into the role of one of the four playable characters, you take it upon yourself to try to bring Gotham back to a lawful state.

Enemies in the game include the Court of Owls, Mr. Freeze, and Penguin. But no Joker, it seems.

You will also come into contact with allies such as Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth and Police Captain Renee Montoya.

Gotham Knights can be played solo or with a friend in two-player drop-in drop-out cooperative mode.

Originally slated to release in 2021 before being delayed to 2022, the game will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store) on October 25.