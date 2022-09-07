God of War Ragnarok gameplay footage provides a look at the dwarven realm Svartalfheim

God of War Ragnarok players will be able to visit the realm of Svartalfheim, and you get a look at the dwarven home in a short, new video.

In the Game Informer video, you can see Kratos and Atreus travling through Svartalfheim in a canoe, but according to GI, there may be other ways to travel through the realm.

The video not only shows off the large industrialized area but a bit of gameplay too. As you can see, Kratos can freeze geysers with his Leviathan Axe and smash hindrances like pots with his Chaos Blades. In the realm, the duo will come across mine pits, artificial water channels, and large cities that will no doubt harbor some "complex" environmental puzzles.

In the last title, you were able to visit six of the Nine Realms, and in Ragnarok, you can visit all nine. Other than Svartalfheim, you will be able to visit Vanaheim and Asgard, as well as areas and locations previously featured.

The finale of the Norse Saga, and it picks up a few years after the events of God of War (2018). There will be a bit of complexity in the interactions between father and son, especially with the revelation of Atreus’ Giant heritage and the "hidden prophecy only Kratos saw."

In the game, you can expect to use new attack abilities, the return of Kratos' legendary weapons, and a new Runic Summon for Atreus. It will also feature plenty of accessibility options.

God of War Ragnarok releases on November 9 for PS4 and PS5.