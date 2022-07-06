If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

God of War: Ragnarok release date finally confirmed, coming November 9

The highly-anticipated sequel to God of War's 2018 reboot arrives this November
Sherif Saed
Official promo art for God of War Rag

After months of will-they/wont-they speculation, Sony officially came out and announced the worldwide release date of God of War: Ragnarok, the sequel (and conclusion) to the Norse Saga kicked off with the 2018 God of War.

God of War: Ragnarok will be out on November 9 on PS4, and PS5.

Watch the new Father and Son trailer here!

The release date news was announced only a few minutes ago with the new Father and Son trailer (embedded above) being uploaded to the official PlayStation YouTube channel. With this announcement rumours that the game had been delayed to 2023 have been firmly put to bed. Ragnarok is PlayStation's big game for the second half of this year, seemingly running unopposed after the big Starfield, and Redfall delay.

Even excluding Xbox's first-party projects, the late-2022 slate is looking quite slim by any standard, with one major game after another getting pushed back into next year.

Alongside the release date reveal and new cinematic trailer, information on the Jotnar edition was also revealed via official Sony channels. This more expensive version of the game comes with a 16" replica of Thor's hammer - a character who is likely to fufil an antagonistic role in the upcoming title.

Sony, of course, had to announce a release date for Ragnarok sooner or later, though we did recently get a major hint that news is on the horizon when the game got rated by the Korean board, which usually happens just before these sorts of reveals. It also indicates that the game is content complete; yet another reason to believe that we’re closer than ever to getting our hands on it.

Are you excited to get your hand on the new God of War? Let us know below!

