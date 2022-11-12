If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
God of War Ragnarok on track to becoming biggest title launch for the franchise in the UK

Day one sales are greater than full-week launch sales for other God of War titles.
God of War Ragnarok is doing well in the UK and is destined to become the best-selling entry in the franchise.

Released just three days ago on November 9, day one unit sales of the sequel to 2018's God of War are already out-pacing launch week sales of prior releases.

This is according to UK charts firm GfK, telling GI.biz that the first cross-gen title in the series will debut on the charts at number one, and that the game has also had an impact on PS5 sales. According to the firm's numbers, 55% of PS5 console sales this week were part of the God of War hardware bundle.

The previous best-selling game in the franchise in terms of week one sales was God of War (2018), and eventually in lifetime sales as well. The year of its release, the game ranked at number five by units sales and revenue on Sony formats.

Over in the US, it was predicted the title would become the biggest exclusive debut on PS4. Upon release, it not only topped the April 2018 NPD charts, but also had the highest ever launch month, in terms of dollar sales, for a PlayStation exclusive in the region.

We'll know just how well Ragnarok is doing soon, as GfK will release its latest sales data next week, and NPD will share its November data in December.

If you are just starting the game, or want to get a leg up ahead of time, be sure to give our God of War Ragnarok guide a read through the link.

