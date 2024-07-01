George R.R. Martin uses Elden Ring TV series/movie rumours to toy with our emotions worse than Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss

Storytelling-wise, Elden Ring's famous for being chock full of folks just subtlely alluding to things, without explicitly spelling out the whole picture, and it seems writer George R.R. Martin's embraced that philosophy in his real world interactions too. Well, he has specfically when it comes to acknowledging rumours of a potential Elden Ring TV or film adaptation.

Yep, forget trying to read into the meaning of the cut dialogue dataminers have already uncovered in Shadow of the Erdtree or contemplating what it means lore-wise when someone beats Messmer using a dance pad, it's time to try and read into what one of the gretest fantasy writers ever has said on his blog.

In the latest post to this blog, Martin discussed awards with help from some baseball philosophy, and also found time to say both nothing and a fair amount about the idea of the FromSoft hitting either the big screen or the smaller screen that all of your furniture is pointed at.

"Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on Elden Ring," Martin wrote, "I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?"

That kinda seems like a bit too much to say if indeed Martin wasn't in the know about something of this nature, or didn't at least have an inkling that it could happen, given the fact that people like him know anything they draw attention to in public comments like this will inevitably by scrutinised and analysed to the nth degree by fans.

So, while for now there's no concrete evidence we will be seeing ER arrive in another medium at some point, this had definitely added more fuel to the fire than the author just giving us a straight up no, or not even mentioning it would have.

Then again, you can't just mention Elden Ring winning a Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association award back in 2023 without a big potential tease, right? Whatever the reason, Martin elected not to conclude the bit on ER by thanking Miyazaki and FromSoft, after having said: "I did the worldbuilding for that project; Hidetaka Miyazaka and his team did all the rest."

If you're still battling your way through Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and need a bit of help to complete it, make sure to check out our huge array of guides that should be able to aid you regardless of what you need a hand with.