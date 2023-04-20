Collecting all 36 of Genshin Impact’s Plume of Purifying Light might seem like something you can skip, but if you want 600 free Primogems, it’s definitely worth your time.

You obtain these Plumes by completing challenges in the northwestern Sumeru desert. The mini-map shows their locations, but only as you get closer.

Once you reach a certain point in the Girdle of the Sands’ world quest chains, you can exchange your Plumes for some handy rewards.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light locations

Here’s where to find all the Plumes of Purifying Light. These are only in the Girdle of the Sands – the northwestern part of the Sumeru desert – so you don’t have to bother with scouring the rest of the sands to find them

If some of these locations look familiar, you’re not wrong. 10 of the Purifying Lights come from Fravashi Trees in the areas west and north of the oasis.

The non-Fravashi challenges all look the same. You’ll encounter a small orange orb, usually floating in midair. Send Sorush out and have her interact with the orb using her skill to start the challenge. These tend to vary between following the orb in a certain pattern or collecting plume fragments. Once the challenge ends, touch the orb to collect your Plume.

These are the only challenges that reward you with Plumes of Purifying Light. Sorush’s flower challenges and the giant orange stones she can break with her burst-like ability just give you treasure chests. They’re still worth doing, though, since you can exchange the Dendro Sigils to level up the Tree of Dreams.

The only use for these is exchanging them at the Amrita Pool for rewards, including Primogems and Sumeru weapon and talent materials.

If you're saving those quest Primogems for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.