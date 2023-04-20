Tracking down the Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree locations may be optional, but if you want everything the Girdle of the Sands region has to offer, it’s worth your time.

The Fravashi Trees are scattered around Tunigi Hollow and the Asipattravana Swamp and some of them are in caves or underground.

There are 10 in all, and each has a puzzle to solve or challenge to overcome before you can free the troubled spirit tethered to its decaying bark.

Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree locations

Here’s where to find all 10 Fravashi Trees.

Once you get close enough, a swirly, circular icon appears on the mini-map.

Equip Sorush as a gadget, and when you’re near a Fravashi Tree, press the gadget button to send her out. Use her skill to draw the spirit out, then switch back to the Traveler for a quick chat. Most Fravashi Tree puzzles require you to find Dendro particles as Sorush or follow a spirit in a certain pattern before the spirit remembers enough about itself to move on.

The Fravashi Tree at the end of the Hollow and the one at the western end of the swamp are a bit different, though, These need you to find three Udumbara Pistils each. We’ve detailed how to do that in our Udumbara locations guide.

You earn a Plume of Purifying Light after cleansing a Fravashi Tree. Take these to the Amrita Pool to exchange for rewards once you clear the Heart of Amrita world quest, which, in turn, requires you to finish the Splenderous Sky quest. You'll need to find the Kory Drums and read the Kory Drum score to complete that quest.

If you're saving those quest Primogems for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.