Genshin Impact Klee materials for ascension and talents

Gathering Genshin Impact Klee materials takes you back to Mondstadt City and into an early-game Domain.

Collecting what you need doesn't take too much time, but make sure to plan ahead before leveling Klee up.She shares materials with quite a few other characters, including some from Inazuma and Sumeru, so think carefully so you don't end up caught short when it's time to level up others.

If you're wondering what to do with the alchemist-in-training, check out our Klee build for recommendations and Klee team comps for the best pairings.

Genshin Impact Klee materials

Klee materials for ascension

Here's what you need to get Klee up to level 90.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3 Divining Scroll, 3 Philanemo Mushroom 20,000 40 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 15 Divining Scroll, 10 Philanemo Mushroom, 2 Everflame Seed 40,000 50 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 12 Sealed Scroll, 20 Philanemo Mushroom, 4 Everflame Seed 60,000 60 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 18 Sealed Scroll, 30 Philanemo Mushroom, 8 Everflame Seed 80,000 70 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 45 Philanemo Mushroom, 12 Everflame Seed 100,000 80 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 24 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 60 Philanemo Mushroom, 20 Everflame Seed 120,000

Agate Pyro gemstones come from the Pyro Hypostasis and Pyro Regisvine world bosses.

Scroll items drop from Samachurls, the magic-wielding Hilichurls you can find in Liyue and Mondstadt. Use the Ley Line blossoms for a better chance of finding more Samachurls at once.

Philanemo Mushrooms grow under the eves of buildings in Mondstandt City and Springvale. Our Philanemo Mushroom locations guide has specifics on how to find them.

Everflame Seeds drop from the Pyro Regisvine in Liyue, so battling that boss is a handy way to get two resources at once.

Klee ascension materials totals

Here's what that all adds up to.

1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

9 Agnidus Agate Fragment

9 Agnidus Agate Chunk

18 Divining Scroll

30 Sealed Scroll

36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

46 Everflame Seed

168 Philanemo Mushroom

420,000 Mora

Klee materials for talents

On the talent front, here's what you need to level Klee up.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Freedom, 6 Divining Scroll 12,500 3 2 Guide to Freedom, 3 Sealed Scroll 17,500 4 4 Sealed Scroll 25,000 5 6 Guide to Freedom, 6 Sealed Scroll 30,000 6 9 Guide to Freedom, 9 Sealed Scroll 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Freedom, 4 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Ring of Boreas 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Freedom, 6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Ring of Boreas 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Freedom, 9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Ring of Boreas 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Freedom, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Ring of Boreas, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Freedom books come from the Forsaken Rift domain in Mondstadt on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Since getting enough resources to level up talents takes a lot of time and effort, make sure to think carefully before upgrading Klee's. Her skill is the most important, followed by her ultimate and normal attack.

Klee materials total for talents

Here's what it all adds up to.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Freedom

6 Divining Scroll

6 Ring of Boreas

21 Guide to Freedom

22 Sealed Scroll

31 Forbidden Curse Scroll

38 Philosophies to Freedom

1,652,500 Mora

If you're short on Primogems for upcoming banners, check out our up-to-date Genshin Impact promo codes list to see what freebies are on offer.