Genshin Impact Klee materials for ascension and talents
Explosive collection
Gathering Genshin Impact Klee materials takes you back to Mondstadt City and into an early-game Domain.
Collecting what you need doesn't take too much time, but make sure to plan ahead before leveling Klee up.She shares materials with quite a few other characters, including some from Inazuma and Sumeru, so think carefully so you don't end up caught short when it's time to level up others.
If you're wondering what to do with the alchemist-in-training, check out our Klee build for recommendations and Klee team comps for the best pairings.
Genshin Impact Klee materials
Klee materials for ascension
Here's what you need to get Klee up to level 90.
|Level
|Items
|Cost in Mora
|20
|1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3 Divining Scroll, 3 Philanemo Mushroom
|20,000
|40
|3 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 15 Divining Scroll, 10 Philanemo Mushroom, 2 Everflame Seed
|40,000
|50
|6 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 12 Sealed Scroll, 20 Philanemo Mushroom, 4 Everflame Seed
|60,000
|60
|3 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 18 Sealed Scroll, 30 Philanemo Mushroom, 8 Everflame Seed
|80,000
|70
|6 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 45 Philanemo Mushroom, 12 Everflame Seed
|100,000
|80
|6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 24 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 60 Philanemo Mushroom, 20 Everflame Seed
|120,000
Agate Pyro gemstones come from the Pyro Hypostasis and Pyro Regisvine world bosses.
Scroll items drop from Samachurls, the magic-wielding Hilichurls you can find in Liyue and Mondstadt. Use the Ley Line blossoms for a better chance of finding more Samachurls at once.
Philanemo Mushrooms grow under the eves of buildings in Mondstandt City and Springvale. Our Philanemo Mushroom locations guide has specifics on how to find them.
Everflame Seeds drop from the Pyro Regisvine in Liyue, so battling that boss is a handy way to get two resources at once.
Klee ascension materials totals
Here's what that all adds up to.
- 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver
- 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone
- 9 Agnidus Agate Fragment
- 9 Agnidus Agate Chunk
- 18 Divining Scroll
- 30 Sealed Scroll
- 36 Forbidden Curse Scroll
- 46 Everflame Seed
- 168 Philanemo Mushroom
- 420,000 Mora
Klee materials for talents
On the talent front, here's what you need to level Klee up.
|Level
|Materials
|Cost in Mora
|2
|3 Teachings of Freedom, 6 Divining Scroll
|12,500
|3
|2 Guide to Freedom, 3 Sealed Scroll
|17,500
|4
|4 Sealed Scroll
|25,000
|5
|6 Guide to Freedom, 6 Sealed Scroll
|30,000
|6
|9 Guide to Freedom, 9 Sealed Scroll
|37,500
|7
|4 Philosophies of Freedom, 4 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Ring of Boreas
|120,000
|8
|6 Philosophies of Freedom, 6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Ring of Boreas
|260,000
|9
|12 Philosophies of Freedom, 9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Ring of Boreas
|450,000
|10
|16 Philosophies of Freedom, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Ring of Boreas, 1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Freedom books come from the Forsaken Rift domain in Mondstadt on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Since getting enough resources to level up talents takes a lot of time and effort, make sure to think carefully before upgrading Klee's. Her skill is the most important, followed by her ultimate and normal attack.
Klee materials total for talents
Here's what it all adds up to.
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 3 Teachings of Freedom
- 6 Divining Scroll
- 6 Ring of Boreas
- 21 Guide to Freedom
- 22 Sealed Scroll
- 31 Forbidden Curse Scroll
- 38 Philosophies to Freedom
- 1,652,500 Mora
If you're short on Primogems for upcoming banners, check out our up-to-date Genshin Impact promo codes list to see what freebies are on offer.