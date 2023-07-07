If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Genshin Impact Klee materials for ascension and talents

Explosive collection

Genshin Impact Klee materials: An anime girl with pointy ears, wearing a red cap and coat, is running in front of an explosion
Josh Broadwell avatar
Guide by Josh Broadwell Contributor
Published on

Gathering Genshin Impact Klee materials takes you back to Mondstadt City and into an early-game Domain.

Collecting what you need doesn't take too much time, but make sure to plan ahead before leveling Klee up.She shares materials with quite a few other characters, including some from Inazuma and Sumeru, so think carefully so you don't end up caught short when it's time to level up others.

If you're wondering what to do with the alchemist-in-training, check out our Klee build for recommendations and Klee team comps for the best pairings.

Genshin Impact Klee materials

Klee materials for ascension

Here's what you need to get Klee up to level 90.

Level Items Cost in Mora
20 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3 Divining Scroll, 3 Philanemo Mushroom 20,000
40 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 15 Divining Scroll, 10 Philanemo Mushroom, 2 Everflame Seed 40,000
50 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 12 Sealed Scroll, 20 Philanemo Mushroom, 4 Everflame Seed 60,000
60 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 18 Sealed Scroll, 30 Philanemo Mushroom, 8 Everflame Seed 80,000
70 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 45 Philanemo Mushroom, 12 Everflame Seed 100,000
80 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 24 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 60 Philanemo Mushroom, 20 Everflame Seed 120,000

Agate Pyro gemstones come from the Pyro Hypostasis and Pyro Regisvine world bosses.

Scroll items drop from Samachurls, the magic-wielding Hilichurls you can find in Liyue and Mondstadt. Use the Ley Line blossoms for a better chance of finding more Samachurls at once.

Philanemo Mushrooms grow under the eves of buildings in Mondstandt City and Springvale. Our Philanemo Mushroom locations guide has specifics on how to find them.

Everflame Seeds drop from the Pyro Regisvine in Liyue, so battling that boss is a handy way to get two resources at once.

Klee ascension materials totals

Here's what that all adds up to.

  • 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver
  • 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone
  • 9 Agnidus Agate Fragment
  • 9 Agnidus Agate Chunk
  • 18 Divining Scroll
  • 30 Sealed Scroll
  • 36 Forbidden Curse Scroll
  • 46 Everflame Seed
  • 168 Philanemo Mushroom
  • 420,000 Mora

Klee materials for talents

On the talent front, here's what you need to level Klee up.

Level Materials Cost in Mora
2 3 Teachings of Freedom, 6 Divining Scroll 12,500
3 2 Guide to Freedom, 3 Sealed Scroll 17,500
4 4 Sealed Scroll 25,000
5 6 Guide to Freedom, 6 Sealed Scroll 30,000
6 9 Guide to Freedom, 9 Sealed Scroll 37,500
7 4 Philosophies of Freedom, 4 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Ring of Boreas 120,000
8 6 Philosophies of Freedom, 6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Ring of Boreas 260,000
9 12 Philosophies of Freedom, 9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Ring of Boreas 450,000
10 16 Philosophies of Freedom, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Ring of Boreas, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Freedom books come from the Forsaken Rift domain in Mondstadt on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Since getting enough resources to level up talents takes a lot of time and effort, make sure to think carefully before upgrading Klee's. Her skill is the most important, followed by her ultimate and normal attack.

Klee materials total for talents

Here's what it all adds up to.

  • 1 Crown of Insight
  • 3 Teachings of Freedom
  • 6 Divining Scroll
  • 6 Ring of Boreas
  • 21 Guide to Freedom
  • 22 Sealed Scroll
  • 31 Forbidden Curse Scroll
  • 38 Philosophies to Freedom
  • 1,652,500 Mora

If you're short on Primogems for upcoming banners, check out our up-to-date Genshin Impact promo codes list to see what freebies are on offer.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Josh Broadwell avatar

Josh Broadwell

Contributor

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch