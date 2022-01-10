Genshin Impact best Ganyu build, weapons, Artifacts, and Ganyu F2P options

Ganyu is already incredible, but the best Genshin Impact Ganyu build brings out her true talents thanks to… well, her talents.

Ganyu excels at all things DPS, but there’s one passive talent that makes her charged attack a mighty force, assuming you put together the right build. It’s less reliant on weapons that other character talents, so there’s even an equally good Ganyu F2P build.

When is the Genshin Impact Ganyu rerun?

Ganyu’s first rerun will go live January 25, as part of the version 2.4 update’s second half. It’s another double Wish event, with Zhongli headlining the second banner. Both banners feature Xingqiu, Beidou, and Yanfei alongside the five-star characters, and whatever Wishes you throw at one banner count toward the other.

Is Ganyu a DPS character?

Absolutely. She’s one of the best Genshin DPS characters, alongside Xiao. Unlike Xiao, though, Ganyu has some support utility as well. Her Elemental Skill draws enemies in and deals AoE Cryo damage, which is good for setting up reactions and other AoE attacks, while her Burst deals continuous Cryo damage.

What are the Ganyu materials in Genshin Impact?

Ganyu’s Ascension materials are standard for Liyue characters and include Whopperflower Nectar, Hoarfrost Core from the Cryo Regisvine, and the slightly-hard-to-find Qingxin Flower. Ganyu materials for talents are Diligence-series books, more Whopperflower items, and, at later levels, Shadow of the Warrior. That last one only comes from battles with the final boss in Liyue.

What is the best Ganyu build in Genshin Impact?

The best Ganyu build revolves around boosting her Cryo damage and maximizing the passive talent Undivided Heart. It’s flexible with weapons, but you’ll probably need to grind quite a bit for the Artifacts.

What is the best Ganyu weapon?

Amos’ Bow is a popular choice for Ganyu’s best weapon, since it gives the wielder a significant attack boost. The secondary stat increases attack by 10% at the lowest level, and the passive skill offers another 12% increase. After you fire a normal or charged attack, normal and charged damage get yet another 8% for each 0.1 seconds the arrow is airborne.

Ganyu has a base attack stat of 26, and her charged attack deals heavier Cryo damage the longer you let it charge, so this is ideal for her.

The Stringless is a decent alternative. Elemental Mastery is the secondary stat, which is helpful if you switch Ganyu in for Reactions, and the passive talent gives a hefty 24% boost to the user’s Elemental Skill and Burst.

What are the best Ganyu Artifacts?

Our top pick for Ganyu is the four-piece Blizzard Strayer set.

2-piece effect: Increases Cryo damage by 15%

4-piece effect: When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their critical rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, critical rate is increased by an additional 20%

The Undivided Heart talent increases Frostflake Arrow critical hit rates by 20% already. If you fire a Frostflake Arrow at a frozen opponent, then, you’ve got a 60% chance it and its Cryo AoE effect will be critical.

Blizzard Strayer is a pain to collect, though. The 2-piece Noblesse Oblige set is a good alternative, since it increases Elemental Burst damage by 20%.

What is the best Ganyu F2P build?

Ganyu’s paid build revolves around her Artifacts, so there’s not much change in her F2P build.

The best Ganyu weapon for F2P

We chose Hamayumi for this build. The Inazuma bow gives a substantial attack increase for its secondary stat, and the passive skill is even better. It increases normal attack by 16-32% and charged attack by 12-24%, and since it’s a weapon you can craft, you’ll be able to enjoy the high end of that benefit, unlike with the paid bow.

If Ganyu’s Energy is full, you’ll also see these effects double.

The best Ganyu Artifacts for F2P

The Artifact set remains the same for this build, though you could swap in a 2-piece Scholar or Exile set if you wanted to get that extra Energy boost for Ganyu’s attack.

What is the best Ganyu party comp?

Since this build relies partly on enhancing Ganyu’s critical rate, you’ll want another Cryo character to get the 15% critical boost from the Shattering Ice resonance effect. Diona is a good choice for this, since she provides healing and shields.

A Hydro character is also essential. If you have Diona for healing, we recommend Xingqiu instead of Barbara, since his Rain Swords ability provides continuous Hydro effects and deals high damage.

Pyro should go in the fourth slot. Klee, Yanfei, and Xiangling are all good sub-DPS choices to help set up Melt reactions, and Yanfei is available for free during the Prosperous Partnerships event in the 2.4 update.

Once you’ve got your Genshin Impact party sorted, it’s time to head to the depths of the ocean. Check out the new Enkanomiya region and plunder all its secrets, including the new book collections and finding all the Key Sigils. If you’re not keen on the current banners, save up those Primos for one of Genshin Impact’s upcoming banners instead.