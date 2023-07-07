If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Genshin Impact Eula materials for ascension and talents

Frozen food

Genshin Impact Eula materials: An anime woman with blue hair in a bob style and a white and blue jumper is sitting at a table softly illuminated by morning light
Josh Broadwell avatar
Guide by Josh Broadwell Contributor
Published on

Picking up Genshin Impact Eula materials takes a bit of extra effort thanks to Eula's boss drop.

Most of her items are standard things you can grab across Mondstadt. The boss drop, however, comes from the Cryo Hypostasis in Dragonspine, a tricky boss that makes you balance body temperature with fighting.

Eula is the only character aside from Aloy who actually uses the item as well, so you won't really get anything else that's useful for leveling other characters.

Genshin Impact Eula materials

Eula ascension materials

This is what you'll need to get Eula to level 90.

Level Items Cost in Mora
20 1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 3 Damaged Mask, 3 Dandelion Seed 20,000
40 3 Shivada Jade Fragment, 15 Damaged Mask, 10 Dandelion Seed, 2 Crystalline Bloom 40,000
50 6 Shivada Jade Fragment, 12 Stained Mask, 20 Dandelion Seed, 4 Crystalline Bloom 60,000
60 3 Shivada Jade Chunk, 18 Stained Mask, 30 Dandelion Seed, 8 Crystalline Bloom 80,000
70 6 Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Ominous Mask, 45 Dandelion Seed, 12 Crystalline Bloom 100,000
80 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, 24 Ominous Mask, 60 Dandelion Seed, 20 Crystalline Bloom 120,000

Shivada Cryo gemstones drop from several bosses, including the Cryo Regisvine, Cryo Hypostasis, Bathysmal Vishap, Primo Geovishap, Perpetual Mechanical Array - which you need for Ayaka's materials - Maguu Kenki, and the Scaramouche, Wolf, and Stormterror weekly bosses. That's a lot of options, so we recommend focusing on the Cryo Hypostasis, to get Eula's other ascension material, or another boss whose materials you need to farm.

Dandelion Seeds are a local speciality that sprout around Mondstadt. You need Anemo to blow the seeds from hte stalks, so make sure to bring a wind user along while you farm. Check out our Dandelion Seed locations guide for precise locations.

Consider bringing Sucrose along to collect the seeds, if you have her in your party.

Mask items drop from normal Hilichurl enemies, which you'll find everywhere in Teyvat, but especially Liyue and Mondstadt.

Crystalline Bloom comes from the Cryo Hypostasis.

Eula ascension materials totals

This is what that looks like in lump sum form.

  • 1 Shivada Jade Sliver
  • 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone
  • 9 Shivada Jade Fragment
  • 9 Shivada Jade Chunk
  • 18 Damaged Mask
  • 30 Stained Mask
  • 36 Ominous Mask
  • 46 Crystalline Bloom
  • 168 Dandelion Seed
  • 420,000 Mora

Eula materials for talents

Here's what you'll need to make Eula's talents stronger.

Resistance books come from the Forsaken Rift domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Dragon Lord's Crown is a bit tougher. It drops from the Azhdaha boss, though you'll have to complete Zhongli's two story chapters to unlock the boss.

Eula talent materials total

This is what it costs to take one of Eula's talents to level 10.

  • 1 Crown of Insight
  • 3 Teachings of Resistance
  • 6 Damaged Mask
  • 6 Dragon Lord's Crown
  • 21 Guide to Resistance
  • 22 Stained Mask
  • 31 Ominous Mask
  • 38 Philosophies of Resistance
  • 1,652,500 Mora

If you're short on Primogems for upcoming banners, check out our up-to-date Genshin Impact promo codes list to see what freebies are on offer.

Level Materials Cost in Mora
2 3 Teachings of Resistance, 6 Damaged Mask 12,500
3 2 Guide to Resistance, 3 Stained Mask 17,500
4 4 Guide to Resistance, 4 Stained Mask 25,000
5 6 Guide to Resistance, 6 Stained Mask 30,000
6 9 Guide to Resistance, 9 Stained Mask 37,500
7 4 Philosophies of Resistance, 4 Ominous Mask, 1 Dragon Lord's Crown 120,000
8 6 Philosophies of Resistance, 6 Ominous Mask, 1 Dragon Lord's Crown 260,000
9 12 Philosophies of Resistance, 9 Ominous Mask, 2 Dragon Lord's Crown 450,000
10 16 Philosophies of Resistance, 12 Ominous Mask, 2 Dragon Lord's Crown, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000
