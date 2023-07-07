Genshin Impact Eula materials for ascension and talents

Picking up Genshin Impact Eula materials takes a bit of extra effort thanks to Eula's boss drop.

Most of her items are standard things you can grab across Mondstadt. The boss drop, however, comes from the Cryo Hypostasis in Dragonspine, a tricky boss that makes you balance body temperature with fighting.

Eula is the only character aside from Aloy who actually uses the item as well, so you won't really get anything else that's useful for leveling other characters.

Genshin Impact Eula materials

Eula ascension materials

This is what you'll need to get Eula to level 90.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 3 Damaged Mask, 3 Dandelion Seed 20,000 40 3 Shivada Jade Fragment, 15 Damaged Mask, 10 Dandelion Seed, 2 Crystalline Bloom 40,000 50 6 Shivada Jade Fragment, 12 Stained Mask, 20 Dandelion Seed, 4 Crystalline Bloom 60,000 60 3 Shivada Jade Chunk, 18 Stained Mask, 30 Dandelion Seed, 8 Crystalline Bloom 80,000 70 6 Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Ominous Mask, 45 Dandelion Seed, 12 Crystalline Bloom 100,000 80 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, 24 Ominous Mask, 60 Dandelion Seed, 20 Crystalline Bloom 120,000

Shivada Cryo gemstones drop from several bosses, including the Cryo Regisvine, Cryo Hypostasis, Bathysmal Vishap, Primo Geovishap, Perpetual Mechanical Array - which you need for Ayaka's materials - Maguu Kenki, and the Scaramouche, Wolf, and Stormterror weekly bosses. That's a lot of options, so we recommend focusing on the Cryo Hypostasis, to get Eula's other ascension material, or another boss whose materials you need to farm.

Dandelion Seeds are a local speciality that sprout around Mondstadt. You need Anemo to blow the seeds from hte stalks, so make sure to bring a wind user along while you farm. Check out our Dandelion Seed locations guide for precise locations.

Consider bringing Sucrose along to collect the seeds, if you have her in your party.

Mask items drop from normal Hilichurl enemies, which you'll find everywhere in Teyvat, but especially Liyue and Mondstadt.

Crystalline Bloom comes from the Cryo Hypostasis.

Eula ascension materials totals

This is what that looks like in lump sum form.

1 Shivada Jade Sliver

6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

9 Shivada Jade Fragment

9 Shivada Jade Chunk

18 Damaged Mask

30 Stained Mask

36 Ominous Mask

46 Crystalline Bloom

168 Dandelion Seed

420,000 Mora

Eula materials for talents

Here's what you'll need to make Eula's talents stronger.