Genshin Impact Eula materials for ascension and talents
Frozen food
Picking up Genshin Impact Eula materials takes a bit of extra effort thanks to Eula's boss drop.
Most of her items are standard things you can grab across Mondstadt. The boss drop, however, comes from the Cryo Hypostasis in Dragonspine, a tricky boss that makes you balance body temperature with fighting.
Eula is the only character aside from Aloy who actually uses the item as well, so you won't really get anything else that's useful for leveling other characters.
Genshin Impact Eula materials
Eula ascension materials
This is what you'll need to get Eula to level 90.
|Level
|Items
|Cost in Mora
|20
|1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 3 Damaged Mask, 3 Dandelion Seed
|20,000
|40
|3 Shivada Jade Fragment, 15 Damaged Mask, 10 Dandelion Seed, 2 Crystalline Bloom
|40,000
|50
|6 Shivada Jade Fragment, 12 Stained Mask, 20 Dandelion Seed, 4 Crystalline Bloom
|60,000
|60
|3 Shivada Jade Chunk, 18 Stained Mask, 30 Dandelion Seed, 8 Crystalline Bloom
|80,000
|70
|6 Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Ominous Mask, 45 Dandelion Seed, 12 Crystalline Bloom
|100,000
|80
|6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, 24 Ominous Mask, 60 Dandelion Seed, 20 Crystalline Bloom
|120,000
Shivada Cryo gemstones drop from several bosses, including the Cryo Regisvine, Cryo Hypostasis, Bathysmal Vishap, Primo Geovishap, Perpetual Mechanical Array - which you need for Ayaka's materials - Maguu Kenki, and the Scaramouche, Wolf, and Stormterror weekly bosses. That's a lot of options, so we recommend focusing on the Cryo Hypostasis, to get Eula's other ascension material, or another boss whose materials you need to farm.
Dandelion Seeds are a local speciality that sprout around Mondstadt. You need Anemo to blow the seeds from hte stalks, so make sure to bring a wind user along while you farm. Check out our Dandelion Seed locations guide for precise locations.
Consider bringing Sucrose along to collect the seeds, if you have her in your party.
Mask items drop from normal Hilichurl enemies, which you'll find everywhere in Teyvat, but especially Liyue and Mondstadt.
Crystalline Bloom comes from the Cryo Hypostasis.
Eula ascension materials totals
This is what that looks like in lump sum form.
- 1 Shivada Jade Sliver
- 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone
- 9 Shivada Jade Fragment
- 9 Shivada Jade Chunk
- 18 Damaged Mask
- 30 Stained Mask
- 36 Ominous Mask
- 46 Crystalline Bloom
- 168 Dandelion Seed
- 420,000 Mora
Eula materials for talents
Here's what you'll need to make Eula's talents stronger.
|Level
|Materials
|Cost in Mora
|2
|3 Teachings of Resistance, 6 Damaged Mask
|12,500
|3
|2 Guide to Resistance, 3 Stained Mask
|17,500
|4
|4 Guide to Resistance, 4 Stained Mask
|25,000
|5
|6 Guide to Resistance, 6 Stained Mask
|30,000
|6
|9 Guide to Resistance, 9 Stained Mask
|37,500
|7
|4 Philosophies of Resistance, 4 Ominous Mask, 1 Dragon Lord's Crown
|120,000
|8
|6 Philosophies of Resistance, 6 Ominous Mask, 1 Dragon Lord's Crown
|260,000
|9
|12 Philosophies of Resistance, 9 Ominous Mask, 2 Dragon Lord's Crown
|450,000
|10
|16 Philosophies of Resistance, 12 Ominous Mask, 2 Dragon Lord's Crown, 1 Crown of Insight
|700,000