Genshin Impact: How to destroy bedrock keys in The Chasm

One of the primary puzzles that all players will have to figure out as they enter The Chasm in Genshin Impact version 2.6 are the bedrock keys. These giant monoliths, that are all linked to the main quest in The Chasm, must be destroyed in order for players to reach the inside of The Chasm.

As such, if you’re struggling on how to destroy the bedrock keys, this guide will take you through what you need to do to destroy all of the bedrock keys. This is a step by step guide, so if you can’t quite wrap your head around how these puzzles work, you can go through slowly to ensure you understand how it works.

First things first, make sure you have a character in your party with a claymore equipped. In order to complete the bedrock key puzzles, you’ll need to destroy several geo crystals nearby, and claymores are the weapon type that breaks through them the quickest. If you’re a free to play player, Noelle is the character you want for this.

Use your claymore character to break one of these crystals and they’ll drop a geo charge that will circle your character when picked up. Take this charge to one of the nearby geo pedestals surrounding the bedrock key, and it’ll charge up the pedestal.

With a geo pedestal charged, place it between your character and the bedrock key. Once positioned correctly, hit the pedestal and a projectile will shoot outwards horizontally from the pedestal. If this projectile hits the bedrock key, it will start falling towards the ground. Once you repeat this process for each pedestal, the bedrock key will hit the ground and be destroyed.

All you have to do now is destroy the remaining bedrock keys, and the underground section of The Chasm will be open for you to explore!

